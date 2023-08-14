Maui Snorkeling Company Apologizes for Operating After Lahaina Wildfires, Suspends Operations: ‘Shame’

A Maui snorkeling company apologized after they were filmed taking tourists out to sea shortly after a wildfire began burning through the area, leaving nearly 100 people dead and many others displaced.

Maui Snorkeling, a company offering boat tours, apologized to the community after they moved forward with a snorkeling trip near Lahaina on Friday, despite wildfires that had sparked just three earlier on Tuesday.

The controversy began when Instagram user @KapunaFarms posted a video that showed a Maui Snorkeling boat out at sea with a large group of swimmers.

"Shame on this company right here," the person recording says in the video. "What a joke."

A comment on the post said the boat and its passengers could easily be seen by "victims, emergency workers, and volunteers" from the main highway entering Lahaina, "where one of the most gruesome tragedies our Island ever experienced is still unfolding."

The death count in Lahaina has surged to at least 96 within the past week, with an estimated 1,000 people still missing.

The company addressed the criticism in a statement on its website, saying it planned to contribute all profits from Friday's trip to the Maui Food Bank, assisting those impacted by the fires.

Burned cars after the Lahaina wildfire. Paula Ramon/AFP via Getty Images

"We'd like to apologize to the community of Maui for running our snorkeling tour on the morning of August 11th," they wrote on Friday.

"Our intent was to donate 100% of the profits to the Maui Food Bank in order to support those affected by the fires, which will provide thousands of meals," they added.

Maui Snorkeling said it would suspend its operations "for the time being."

"We do not want to add to the suffering of those who have already lost so much," the company said in their statement.

While the company explained that it unsuccessfully attempted to assist in rescue efforts but couldn't due to the vessel's design limitations, they clarified to The Messenger that they are shuttling supplies to areas needing help.

"We don’t have a timeline of conducting tours again," a spokesperson for Maui Snorkeling told The Messenger on Monday. "Right now, our vessel and crew are helping ferry needed resources to the affected areas. The Authorities were able to utilize our capabilities after all."

Jason Momoa, an actor raised in Honolulu, urged travelers to abstain from visiting the island as it rebuilds and recovers from the devastation.

"Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now," he wrote on Instagram. "Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply."

The Waiola Church in Lahaina and the nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission engulfed in flames. Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP

A resident also shared her frustration over tourists who continue to vacation on the island, in the aftermath of one of the worst wildfires in American history.

"The same waters that our people just died in three days ago are the same waters the very next day these visitors – tourists – were swimming in,” medical student Kaleikaumaka Johnson told the BBC.

“That says a lot about where their heart and mind is through all of this, and where our heart and mind is now. You don’t see our people swimming, snorkeling, surfing.”