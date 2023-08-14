Maui Residents Search Desperately for Panicked Pets Who Ran Away During Fires - The Messenger
Maui Residents Search Desperately for Panicked Pets Who Ran Away During Fires

Hundreds of animals are believed to have been burned or lost during the evacuation

Luke Funk
JWPlayer

Survivors of the Maui fires in Hawaii have been on a frantic search to try to find their lost pets.

Several Facebook groups have been created in an attempt to reunite people and their pets, with owners posting photos of lost dogs, cats, horses and even birds.

Among the people searching, some have had happy endings —tearful reunions with their beloved companions. Others are making pleas with the public.

Missing Pets of Maui has more than nine thousand members on its Facebook page. It is filled with posts from people like Kerry Morris.

“I know this is a long shot but our boy Asher went missing," she wrote in a recent post. "I’m hoping for a miracle.”

Kerry Morris posted photos of her missing dog on the Missing Pets From Maui Facebook page.Missing Pets From Maui

The Facebook group Maui Fires Pets Help Group has more than five thousand members. It has posts from people around the world trying to help reunite people with their pets.

One of them is Monique Santos who wrote, “Desperately seeking Lulu, jumped out of the car while at Kaanapali beach hotel in the parking garage.”

A photo of a missing cat was posted on the Maui Fires Pets Help Group Facebook page.Maui Fires Pets Help Group, Facebook

But among the missing pets, there are reunions as well.

Bridget Hogan Lee posted an update that a cattle dog named Lola that had been reported missing was found.

“One small glimmer of hope, right?” she posted in announcing the news.

Bridget Hogan Lee happily reported that a missing dog had been found after the Maui fires.Missing Pets of Maui

Another miracle was posted by a cat-themed account. Lorenzo The Cat posted that among the ashes, a baby kitten was rescued on Front Street in Lahaina.

The Maui Humane Society is expecting an inundation of hundreds of animals who have been burned or lost during the evacuation process and those in need of critical care due to smoke inhalation.

It has an online portal for people to report lost or missing pets.

They also recommend people also call Humane Enforcement and post about the missing pet on social media.

A woman cradles her cat after finding him in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina.MOSES SLOVATIZKI/AFP via Getty Images)
