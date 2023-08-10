Maui Residents Describe How Wildfire Victims Died Trapped in Their Homes, in Cars and in the Sea
'If a young person could barely get out of there with their family, then the elderly are trapped'
Two residents of the Maui town of Lahaina described how the fast-moving wildfire Tuesday night devastated their Hawaiian community—and showed why dozens of people were unable to escape the blaze and perished.
Emerson Timmins recorded video of burned-out buildings and a row of charred cars at the shoreline.
“Those cars abandoned on the road, I don’t think people could get out on time,” Timmins told KHON-TV. “They probably headed to the ocean.”
Emergency crews were planning to continue rescue and recovery efforts in the tourist hub at first light on Thursday.
Authorities confirmed that 36 people have been confirmed dead from the wildfire, and more are still missing.
“People leaving their homes—if a young person could barely get out of there with their family, then the elderly are trapped," he said. "Those that are handicapped, there’s no way.”
“It’s terrifying to think about all of these families losing their loved ones and their homes,” Landford added.
Lahaina resident Kekoa Lansford said he spent all of Tuesday night rescuing people.
“I honestly, I couldn’t even figure out what was going on,” Lansford told KGMB-TV. “Half the time, I never knew where I was.”
He says there were bodies in the water and on the seawall on Wednesday.
It was unclear if they were among the confirmed deaths.
“We’re not getting the help we need,” Lansford said.
Officials reported 271 structures were damaged or destroyed and dozens of other people were injured.
Timmins described the aftermath as a “war zone.”
“We’re doing everything we can over here. It is beautiful to see the island coming together," he said. "It’s just terrible that it’s over such a horrific event.”
