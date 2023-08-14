Maui Resident Slams Tourists for ‘Swimming in the Waters We Died in’ Following Wildfire

As the death toll in Maui continues to rise, one resident had sharp words for the tourists who continue to vacation on the island, in the aftermath of one of the worst wildfires in American history.

"The same waters that our people just died in three days ago are the same waters the very next day these visitors – tourists – were swimming in,” medical student Kaleikaumaka Johnson told the BBC.

“That says a lot about where their heart and mind is through all of this, and where our heart and mind is now. You don’t see our people swimming, snorkeling, surfing.”

In the week since the wildfires first broke out, leaving at least 96 people dead and an estimated 1,000 missing, many locals have expressed their frustration with tourists visiting Maui.

Maui resident Kaleikaumaka Johnson, 21, criticized tourists who were continuing to vacation, while her island recovers from last week's devastating wildfires. BBC

Kaila Razonable, who works as a hostess at a Maui restaurant, told reporters that while she needs her job, she was upset with how vacationers were behaving.

“There’s literally homes being burned to the foundation, that level, and you’re complaining that we can’t get you seated early,” she said, according to the New York Times. “We prioritize tourism over locals way too much.”

Some people with ties to Hawaii are discouraging tourists from visiting Maui at all while the community recovers. Actor Jason Momoa, who was raised in Honolulu, shared a sharply worded statement, telling travelers to stay away from the island.

“Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now,” he wrote on Instagram. “Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply.”

Conversely, some officials are encouraging tourism to parts of the island that the fires didn’t directly impact. In a press conference, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen asked that travelers be patient and avoid the western half of the island, but stressed that “Maui is not closed.”

For many residents, however, seeing vacationers having fun is a bitter reminder of the fire’s disparate impact.

Johnson told the BBC that her life was totally upended by the devastation. A relative died in the fires and her best friend's home was destroyed. Johnson can no longer return to school because she needs to help take care of her family.

She told the BBC that there are two Hawaiis right now: the one that locals live in and the one that tourists are visiting.

“[Locals are not] having fun in tragedy and continuing their lives like nothing has happened," she said.