Maui Resident Lashes Out at Wildfire Response in Expletive-Filled Live CNN Rant: ‘This is Bulls**t’
A pre-dawn interview on CNN became an unscripted look into the chaos of natural disasters
A Maui woman's expletive-filled rant on live TV about Hawaii's disaster management in wake of the deadly wildfires that have killed at least 80 people became an unscripted look into the chaos and tension that residents, tourists, and first responders are currently dealing with.
Shortly after 11 a.m. Eastern (5 a.m. Hawaii time), CNN host Fredricka Whitfield introduced reporter Mike Valerio, who was stationed at the closed road leading into Lahaina. He was surrounded by residents waiting to get back into the burned-out area after officials shut down the road into Lahaina overnight following clashes between residents and officials.
Valerio approached a woman who had previously been directly off-camera. "Have you been waiting here?" he asked while bringing her into the frame.
"We've been waiting here since 4 o-clock, yesterday afternoon," the ponytailed blonde woman replied. "All of these vehicles have been waiting."
She went on to describe the current situation on the road. "There are people sleeping, this is not safe," she said while pointing to the darkened area around her and clearly growing frustrated.
"What we're doing is trying to get supplies and come back," said the woman, who was never identified on the air.
"They should escort us back because we've got families, we've got kids, we've got s**t going on," she said, referring to officials blocking residents from traveling into the town to examine their homes and possibly salvage what might be saved.
The woman then started to criticize the response. "This is inadequate management," she said.
"I've been in plenty f**king disaster zones," she continued, growing agitated.
"And this is bulls**t," she finally declared, throwing her hands up in the air and walking off camera.
"Ma'am, we'll catch up with you later," Valerio told her as she walked away.
Officials re-opened the road to Lahaina about an hour later, around 6 a.m. local time.
Hawaiian officials confirmed death toll as of Saturday morning is over 80 people, with 1,000 still considered missing.
