Maui Officials Weeks Later Still Don’t Know How Many Are Unaccounted For - The Messenger
Maui Officials Weeks Later Still Don’t Know How Many Are Unaccounted For

Officials are working off of a tentative list of 1,000 to 1,100 names, but say that some entries are incomplete, while others may be duplicates

Aaron Feis
A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Two weeks after a wildfire laid waste to the historic Hawaiian town of Lahaina, the number of people unaccounted for remains unclear, according to authorities.

Some 115 people had been confirmed dead by Maui police as of Tuesday, making the blaze the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. 

But the number of people missing has proven harder to grasp, with officials working off of a tentative list of between 1,000 and 1,100 names but hampered by a lack of data and incomplete information, authorities said during a Tuesday briefing. 

“We want to get a verified list,” Police Chief John Pelletier said Tuesday, noting that some people provided only partial names of unaccounted for loved ones, and that some names may be duplicated.

“The 1,100 names right now, we know that there’s a margin of that, that some of them have first names only and there’s no contact number back.” 

“So there was a, ‘John’s missing,’ and when we try to call back who said that, no one is answering,” Pelletier continued. “And so we’re trying to scrub this to make it as accurate as we can.”

Steven Merrill, special agent in charge of the FBI's Honolulu division, said Tuesday that names will remain on the list until evidence shows that they should be removed.

"We don't want to leave any stone unturned, so we're considering everybody on that list until we can prove that they're not on that list," Merrill said, according to CBS News.

There is room for hope. Of the 2,500 people who initially were reported missing, some 1,400 have since been found safe, Merrill said.

"There may be a shelter out there, for example, a hotel out there, that hasn't reported people," he said.

In the 2018 wildfire that destroyed the town of Paradise, California, authorities faced a similar issue until they decided to publish a list of the missing in a local newspaper. Several people erroneously believed missing came forward, and within a month the list was reduced from 1,300 names to only a dozen.

Officials in Hawaii have thus far resisted taking such a step to avoid potentially publicizing the name of a deceased victim before notifying their family of confirmation of their death.

Authorities on Tuesday urged people who believe their relatives to be missing to file police reports and provide DNA samples that can potentially put names to otherwise unidentified remains found amid the destruction.

"If you feel you’ve got a family member that’s unaccounted for, give the DNA,” said Pelletier. “Do the report. Let’s figure this out. A name with no callback doesn’t help anybody.”

FBI officials on Tuesday stressed that DNA samples would not be entered into law-enforcement databases, and that people who come forward would not be asked about their immigration status.

The number of people coming forward to provide DNA samples is “a lot lower” than in the wake of other major disasters, though it was not immediately clear why, Maui Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Martin, who is heading the family assistance center, said Tuesday.

“What we want to do — all we want to do — is help people locate and identify their unaccounted-for loved ones,” Martin said.

With Associated Press

