Maui Local Describes Devastating Destruction Left Behind By Deadly Hawaii Wildfire: ‘Like a Bomb Was Dropped’ 

A Maui resident has painted a harrowing picture of the devastating destruction in the wake of the Hawaii blaze that left dozens dead.
The blaze broke out Tuesday on the Hawaiian island and raged through the night, prompting a series of evacuations. Multiple wildfires on the western side of the island tore through residential areas.
At least 80 people have so far died, with about 1,000 still missing. Nearly 1,700 structures were destroyed.
Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen warned the death toll "could go up.”
- Rebuilding After The Deadly, Devastating Hawaii Wildfires Will Cost Over $5.5 Billion, FEMA Estimates
- Hawaii Emergency Sirens Did Not Warn Residents of Deadly Maui Wildfires Before Flames Engulfed Town
- Photos Show Destruction in Lahaina After Devastating Fire
- Maui Officials: Only 2 of Those Found Dead Have Been Properly Identified; DNA Samples Needed
- Maui Locals Concerned Hawaii Wildfire Rebuild Could Squeeze Them Out of Their Homes
- Hawaii Churches Offer Prayers for the Dead and Missing After Devastating Maui Wildfires
The town of Lahaina, where the fire is 85% contained so far, suffered the most damage, with 86% of buildings exposed to the fire classified as residential, according to data from the County of Maui.
Maui resident Ryan Nakagowa, in an interview with Sky News, said he’s returning to his Lahaina hometown after evacuating from the fire.
"It really feels like a bomb has been dropped," he said, "I feel like if you pinched me right now and I would wake up, probably better off. But this is the reality, unfortunately."
He told Sky News that his daughter’s school has been torched.
His sister, Natalie, upon returning, has been reminiscing about what was once their childhood home.
"Everyone who came here, it was their happy place," she told Sky News, "And now everything we know is gone. I can't go to the gelato shop anymore. I can't go to the bars we used to go to.”
Shocking and widely shared photos and videos posted to social media show the extent of the damage.
One disquieting photo posted to Facebook, for example, shows a jumbled mess of burned cars in Lahaina trying to flee as fires continued to spread, as The Messenger previously reported.
The photo, shot with an overhead drone and credited to Javier Cantellops, shows dozens of destroyed and abandoned cars along a waterside road “trying to escape the fire,” the Facebook caption says. Smoke lingers in the background of the photo.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Hawaii Governor: There Is ‘Very Little Left’ of Lahaina as Growing Death Toll Reaches 96News
- Niger Military Junta May Charge Deposed President With ‘High Treason’News
- Passenger Arrested After His Rant Forces Malaysia-Bound Flight Back to AustraliaNews
- Coast Guard Looking for 4 Missing Divers off Coast of North CarolinaNews
- Otters Attack Swimmers in Sierra Nevada River and LakeNews
- 23-Day-Old Baby Among 7 Killed by Russians in Ukraine’s Southern Kherson RegionNews
- Journalist Talks ‘Gut Punch’ of Reporting on Hawaii Fire That Killed 4 Family MembersNews
- Watch: Florida Deputy Reels After Fentanyl Exposure During Roadside Drug TestNews
- ‘I Won’t Be In Tomorrow’: Judge Charged with Murder of Wife Allegedly Gave Staff a Heads-UpNews
- Man Suspected of Executing Neighbor, Slaughtering Family Was ‘Detoxing’ During Killings: ProsecutorsNews
- Good Samaritan Fights Off Sex Assault Suspect in Boston Until Police ArriveNews
- Suspect Wielding Assault Rifle Opens Fire on Los Angeles PoliceNews