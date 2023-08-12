Maui Local Describes Devastating Destruction Left Behind By Deadly Hawaii Wildfire: ‘Like a Bomb Was Dropped’  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Former Employee Accuses IV Hydration Company of Unethical Practices: ‘This Isn’t Right’

Maui Local Describes Devastating Destruction Left Behind By Deadly Hawaii Wildfire: ‘Like a Bomb Was Dropped’ 

Ryan Nakagowa went back his hometown of Lahaina after evacuating and found that his daughter's school had burned down

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in the historic Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii.PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

A Maui resident has painted a harrowing picture of the devastating destruction in the wake of the Hawaii blaze that left dozens dead.

The blaze broke out Tuesday on the Hawaiian island and raged through the night, prompting a series of evacuations. Multiple wildfires on the western side of the island tore through residential areas. 

At least 80 people have so far died, with about 1,000 still missing. Nearly 1,700 structures were destroyed. 

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen warned the death toll "could go up.”

Read More

The town of Lahaina, where the fire is 85% contained so far, suffered the most damage, with 86% of buildings exposed to the fire classified as residential, according to data from the County of Maui.

Maui resident Ryan Nakagowa, in an interview with Sky News, said he’s returning to his Lahaina hometown after evacuating from the fire. 

"It really feels like a bomb has been dropped," he said, "I feel like if you pinched me right now and I would wake up, probably better off. But this is the reality, unfortunately."

He told Sky News that his daughter’s school has been torched.

His sister, Natalie, upon returning, has been reminiscing about what was once their childhood home. 

"Everyone who came here, it was their happy place," she told Sky News, "And now everything we know is gone. I can't go to the gelato shop anymore. I can't go to the bars we used to go to.” 

Shocking and widely shared photos and videos posted to social media show the extent of the damage.

One disquieting photo posted to Facebook, for example, shows a jumbled mess of burned cars in Lahaina trying to flee as fires continued to spread, as The Messenger previously reported.

The photo, shot with an overhead drone and credited to Javier Cantellops, shows dozens of destroyed and abandoned cars along a waterside road “trying to escape the fire,” the Facebook caption says. Smoke lingers in the background of the photo.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.