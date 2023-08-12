Maui Local Describes Devastating Destruction Left Behind By Deadly Hawaii Wildfire: ‘Like a Bomb Was Dropped’ 

A Maui resident has painted a harrowing picture of the devastating destruction in the wake of the Hawaii blaze that left dozens dead.

The blaze broke out Tuesday on the Hawaiian island and raged through the night, prompting a series of evacuations. Multiple wildfires on the western side of the island tore through residential areas.

At least 80 people have so far died, with about 1,000 still missing. Nearly 1,700 structures were destroyed.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen warned the death toll "could go up.”

The town of Lahaina, where the fire is 85% contained so far, suffered the most damage, with 86% of buildings exposed to the fire classified as residential, according to data from the County of Maui.

Maui resident Ryan Nakagowa, in an interview with Sky News, said he’s returning to his Lahaina hometown after evacuating from the fire.

"It really feels like a bomb has been dropped," he said, "I feel like if you pinched me right now and I would wake up, probably better off. But this is the reality, unfortunately."

He told Sky News that his daughter’s school has been torched.

His sister, Natalie, upon returning, has been reminiscing about what was once their childhood home.

"Everyone who came here, it was their happy place," she told Sky News, "And now everything we know is gone. I can't go to the gelato shop anymore. I can't go to the bars we used to go to.”

Shocking and widely shared photos and videos posted to social media show the extent of the damage.

One disquieting photo posted to Facebook, for example, shows a jumbled mess of burned cars in Lahaina trying to flee as fires continued to spread, as The Messenger previously reported.

The photo, shot with an overhead drone and credited to Javier Cantellops, shows dozens of destroyed and abandoned cars along a waterside road “trying to escape the fire,” the Facebook caption says. Smoke lingers in the background of the photo.