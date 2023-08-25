Maui Wildfire: Here Are the Names of All the People Still Missing
'We want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to make this investigation as complete and thorough as possible,' the police chief says
The County of Maui released on Thursday a validated list of 388 individuals reported unaccounted for following the deadly Lahaina wildfire disaster on August 8.
“We're releasing this list of names today because we know that it will help with the investigation,” said Police Chief John Pelletier.
“We also know that once those names come out, it can and will cause pain for folks whose loved ones are listed. This is not an easy thing to do, but we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to make this investigation as complete and thorough as possible.”
As of late Thursday afternoon, authorities said 1,732 other people who had originally been reported as unaccounted for have since been found safe.
The names on the list were compiled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and were validated by contacting the person who reported the person missing.
Pelletier asked that anyone seeing their name on the list call the FBI to let agents know they are accounted for and can be removed.
- 850 People Still Missing 2 Weeks After Maui Wildfire Ravaged Lahaina
- Dr. Luke Named ASCAP Pop Music Songwriter of the Year
- Maui Fire Death Toll Expected to Rise: ‘We Don’t Know How Many People Are Missing’
- Three Residents of Maui Senior Housing Complex Found Dead, One Still Missing
- Maui Officials Weeks Later Still Don’t Know How Many Are Unaccounted For
- Hawaii Officials Urge Families of People Missing After Deadly Fires to Give DNA Samples
Authorities asked that immediate family members (parent, sibling or child) of an individual believed to be unaccounted for provide a DNA sample to assist with the identification process as remains are found.
At least 110 people died in the wildfires that swept Maui after 80 miles per hour gusts from a hurricane that passed south of the island chain fanned the flames.
Much of the town of Lahaina burned, and many of the dead and missing were people who were trapped there.
The validated list of names of individuals who remain unaccounted for is below:
Abihai, Louise
Aeohuhu, John
Alberico, Kalia
Alberico, Seth
Alviar, Jennifer
Amakata (aka Chun), Generosa
Anbe, June
Anderson, Christopher
Arquero, John (aka Juan)
Arquero, Adelina
Avincula, Rolando
Back, Samuel
Baclig, Angelica
Bassford, Ellen
Baybayan, Revelina
Beebe, Ken
Bellin, Julian
Bergman, Johanna (aka Jopie)
Bernabe, Luz
Bernades, Julie
Best, Dorothy
Botelho, Larry
Boy, Charlie
Britton, Karrol
Bryant, Akili
Buasert, Jennifer
Buasert, Angelica
Buen, Maurice
Bulawan, Travis (aka Kawai)
Burgelhams, Bob
Burgess, Donald
Burgmen, Dove
Burnt, Andy
Burt, Haden
Cabales, Florina
Carbae, Adelino
Carson, Caresse
Carter, Buddy Joe
Carvalho, Mark Wayne
Case, Joel
Castillo, Rene
Castillo, Ediomede
Cemigh, Poerava
Ching, Cedrick
Chow, Lani
Christe, Lilian
Chun, Liz
Clarke, Jayson
Clayton, Chris
Clifford, Patricia (aka Patsy)
Collins, William K.
Collins, Christine Delora
Coloma, Lydia
Connelly, Sarah
Constantino, Allen
Cooper, Stephen
Copeland, Riley
Corpuz, Vance
Cortinez, Jordan
Costa, Randy
Costa, Dorothy
Coundrey, Liliana
Cummings, Rosemary
Cuvelette, Stéphane
DeLion, Juan
DeProsse, Dave
Delacruz Jr., Chris (aka CJ)
Delapinia (or Delapina), Krystal
Demelo, Jerry Beth
Deodna, Ruth
Dias, Kacie
Dias, Marilou
Dombek, Mitchell
Domingdil, Moises
Douglas, Busaba
Duen, Maurice
Dunn, Robbie
Durante Jr., Joseph M. (aka Lil Joe)
Edlao, Herman
Eliason, Jean (aka Jeanne)
Elliott, Robbie
Elliott, James Kimo
Essman, Barbara
Esty, Timothy
Ferguson, Timmy
Fields, Bob
Fink, William
Flading, David
Frey, Kalani
Fuentes, Kenyero
Galang, Tante
Garett, Phyliss (aka Penny)
Garnaas, Mark
Garrett, Charles
Garvin, Michael Ray
Gatlin, Michael Craig
Geovanie Villegas, Junmark
Gillette, Gary
González, David
Gordon, Michael
Gordon, Rebecca
Greene, Sidney
Gross, Robin
Hammerschmidt, Michael
Hanson, Chase Daniel
Hanson, Adam
Hart, Remy Selim
Hartman, Jay Vaughn
Hashimoto, Allen
Hawley, Zach
Hazel, Billie
Hazel, Chris
Heermance, Yazmine
Hernandez, Arturo Gonzalez
Ho, Maureen
Hogan, Larry
Hoshino, Mark
Huntley, Haydn
Hyun, Stephen
Ibanez, Pacita
Ildefonso, Fallen
Imperial, Rafael
Iona, Richard
Jacobsen, Wade
Jay Vogt, Via
John, Kai
Johnson, Don
Josefovicz, Jason
Ka'al, Virginia
Kaahane, Lehua
Kaaihue Jr., Jon
Kahoe, Charlene Kaiama
Kaiaokamalie, Norman
Kaita, Morris
Kalalau, Crystal
Kalalealea ShawReyes, Elizabeth
Kalani, Sharon
KalauliIto, Patlynn
Kamahika, Gordon
Kamaka, Norman
Kanekoa, James
Kaneshiro, Jason
Kaniho, John
Kaoni, Marsha
Karlsen, Anne Marie
Kasprzycki, Paul
Kearns, Michael
Kekoa Johnson, Leana
Kekoa Johnson, Conrad
Kenney, Lynda
Kenney, Barnaby
Keohuhu, John
Kerrbox, Barbara
Khanna, Jason
Kidney, Michael
Kidney, Sue
Kiel, Gary (aka Duffy)
King, Lulu
King, Mark
Koch, Sabree
Koike, Imee
Koltz, Hannah
Kristy, Ronald
Kushner, Mike
Kushner, Joyce
Kuzianik, Theresa
La, Aliavu
Laborte, Margie
Lacuesta, Jarend
Lanphar, Patricia
Laoonetti, Rick
Lara, Joseph
Larsen, Ric
Laura, Joseph
Le, Rich Ha (Nina) Thi
Le, Bich Ha (Nina) Thi
Lee, Tim
Lee, Jimi
Leiby, Gail
Lein, Jay
Leon-Guerrero, Tony
Lewis, David
Liggett, Colleen
Liggett, Sky
Lohaina, Mora
Loomis, Ned
Lopez, Eduardo
Lopez, Sabree
Lou Rose, Wendy
Loveland, Kenneth
Loveland, Sharon
Lusk, James
Lutrania, Bibiana
Mahnesmith, Michael
Makaiwi, Sabina
Mallison, Malou
Maloy (aka Malloy), Barry
Manno, Alex
Mansur La Valva, María
Mariani, Vaughn
Marquez, Brad
Marsolek, Leroy (aka Le)
Martinez Cota, Emilia
Martinez Cota, Joel
Martinez Cota, Carlos
Martinez Cota, Eliza
Masano, Brian
Mataele, Tevita (aka Noa)
Matsuda Boucher, Douglas (aka Doug)
Mazur, Heidi
McCarthy, John
McCartin, Michael Francis
McCartney, Michael
McDonald, James
McKibben, Joseph (aka Joe)
McLain, Gerald (aka Jerry)
McLaughlin, Brandon Chase
McMeen, Harry
McMullen, Kelly
Medcev, Eileen
Mejia, Carter
Mercado, Visitacion
Merva-Driscoll, Anna
Miles, Fallen
Misaka, Michael
Moore, Jordan
Moore, Dwayne Jose
Moral, Donald
Moral, Christopher
Morinho, Michael
Mosley, John
Musko, Sean
Nacua, Kevin
Nakamoto, Timmy
Naki, Edyngton
Namoa-Hanusa, Ben
Nand, Anaya
Nee Thompson, Angela
Nelson, Tammy Jo
Nespor, Lianna
Neuse, Paterna (aka Patti)
Nuesca, David
Olson, Johnny (aka J.O.)
Osato, Matsuyuki (aka Matsu)
Osurman, Barbara
Owens, Joseph
Padagas Constantino, Leticia (aka Letty or Lety)
Pagan, K
Pagdilao, Albert
Paige, Valencia
Parrillo, Damon
Pasion, Nick
Paul, Petie
Perez, Pablo
Perez, Alisa
Perreira, Michael
Peterson, Mark
Phillips, Herbert
Polcano, Victor
Potter, Robert Lynne (aka Hank)
Powers, Beverly
Powers, Bobby
Profetta, Jaimie
Pu, Farrah
Puou, Gwendolyn (aka Kanani)
Quijano, Felimon
Quijano, Junmark
Racela, Kathy (aka Cathy)
Rashon, Richard (aka Rick)
Rawlings, Alfred (aka Alfie)
Raymond, Santa Maria
Recolizado, Eugene
Recolizado, Victoria
Recolizado, Justin
Redstone, Ken
Regidor, Kawika
Remi Elloui, Elisha Joy
Reyes, Sandra Keiko
Richardson, James
Richardson, Catherine
Richmond, Trevor
Ritcher, Dale
Roa, Jose Luis
Rodriguez, Raúl Alfonso Mancera
Rogers, Colin
Roman, Sundance
Rosado, Midira
Rosado, Reuben
Russell, Cathy
Russell (or Russel), Kimberly
Ryan, Mike
Sabalo, Jay-are
Sabay, Glenz Q
Saenz, Dan
Sagabaen, Israel
Saint Hilaire, Elvis
Sanchez, Hoku
Sanchez, Ruben
Santiago, Terrance
Sato (aka Katsumi), Edward
Saturno, Ivan
Savage, Judy
Schlauch, Venus
Schow, Susan
Schultz, Sandy
Semillano, Nora
Shaw, Carole
Shaw,Fredrick
Shillings, Joe
Siemon, Kevin
Simpson, Anthony (aka Tony)
Smith, Michael
Smith, Natalie
Smith, Sarina
Smithson, Derek
Sneed, Phil
Solorzano-Nutter, Tiffany
Somers, Ninoska
Spague, Rebecca
Sparkman, Gracie
Sparkman, Laura
Speakes, Lynn
Spetler, Gabi
St. Claire, Floyd A.
St. Claire, Janet
Steinbeck, Alia
Sternberg, Keith
Stevens, Sherry
Stevens, Elmer Lee
Sullivan, Jeff
Sumeme, Melissa
Swift, Matthew
Talacio, Virginia
Tasin, Holly
Taylor, Summer
Taylor Vance, Annie
Telles, Henry
Thomas, Terri
Thuy, Mai
Tiu, Evangeline
Tofa, Talati
Toko, Mick
Tomas, Terry
Tomboc, Rebeng (aka Revelina)
Tomboc Acosta, Bibiana
Trevino, Richard Joseph
Tumamao, Jayzen
Tupou, Tongo
Turbin, Nick
Underwood, Dax
Unknown, Kaimana
Vachow, Renee
Vaikeli, Linda
Vainikolo, Soni
Vasquez, Patrick
Vellejas, Adela
Ventura, Rossel
Vierra, Corey
Villegas, Adela
Villegas, Angelica
Villegas, Joel
Villiarimo, Alexander
Wagner, Andrew
Wagner, Leroy
Walters, Robyn
Ward, Annette
Watson, Malama K.
Waukee, Warren
Weiss, Brian
Wentworth, Connor
Wentworth, Rebecca
Wert, Jerry
Wert, Sandra
White, T.K.
Wilke, Dee
Winkler, Michelle
Wittenburg, Josephine
Wood, Peter
Wood, Inca
Worthington Jr., Wayne
Wright, Donna
Xander, Dylan James
Yabes, Glenda
Young, Jayson
Young, Darin
Young Holde, Rhonda
Younger, Mari
- ‘Network-Wide Failure’ Hits British Air Traffic Control, Stranding Passengers Across EuropeNews
- Russia Stops Another Drone Over MoscowNews
- Chinese Australian Writer Fears Dying in Beijing Detention After Being Diagnosed With a Kidney CystNews
- The Ukraine War, Propaganda-Style, Is Coming to Russian Movie Screens. Will People Watch?News
- South Carolina Student Fatally Shot at Wrong Home Was Thrilled to Live in Off-Campus House With FriendsNews
- San Francisco Police Union Blasts Bakery for Refusing to Serve Cops in UniformNews
- California Mountain Lions Transported to Desert Starve to Death: ’In Hindsight, It Wasn’t a Good Place to Release Those Lions’News
- Police Called on Jacksonville Gunman at HBCU First Because He ‘Looked Out of Place’News
- France Will Bar Girls From Wearing Muslim Robes in Public School, Minister SaysNews
- Homophobia Punishable by Prison, Brazil’s High Court RulesNews
- 13-Year-Olds Arrested in Shooting Death at Mall Ice Cream Store in OhioNews
- Florida Gas Stations Report ‘Widespread Fuel Contamination’ Ahead of Idalia LandfallNews