Maui Wildfire: Here Are the Names of All the People Still Missing

The County of Maui released on Thursday a validated list of 388 individuals reported unaccounted for following the deadly Lahaina wildfire disaster on August 8.

“We're releasing this list of names today because we know that it will help with the investigation,” said Police Chief John Pelletier.

“We also know that once those names come out, it can and will cause pain for folks whose loved ones are listed. This is not an easy thing to do, but we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to make this investigation as complete and thorough as possible.”

As of late Thursday afternoon, authorities said 1,732 other people who had originally been reported as unaccounted for have since been found safe.

The names on the list were compiled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and were validated by contacting the person who reported the person missing.

Wildfires destroyed Lahaina on the Hawaiian island of Maui last week. Many observers say climate change likely played a role in the destruction. AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Pelletier asked that anyone seeing their name on the list call the FBI to let agents know they are accounted for and can be removed.

Authorities asked that immediate family members (parent, sibling or child) of an individual believed to be unaccounted for provide a DNA sample to assist with the identification process as remains are found.

At least 110 people died in the wildfires that swept Maui after 80 miles per hour gusts from a hurricane that passed south of the island chain fanned the flames.

Much of the town of Lahaina burned, and many of the dead and missing were people who were trapped there.

The validated list of names of individuals who remain unaccounted for is below:

Abihai, Louise

Aeohuhu, John

Alberico, Kalia

Alberico, Seth

Alviar, Jennifer

Amakata (aka Chun), Generosa

Anbe, June

Anderson, Christopher

Arquero, John (aka Juan)

Arquero, Adelina

Avincula, Rolando

Back, Samuel

Baclig, Angelica

Bassford, Ellen

Baybayan, Revelina

Beebe, Ken

Bellin, Julian

Bergman, Johanna (aka Jopie)

Bernabe, Luz

Bernades, Julie

Best, Dorothy

Botelho, Larry

Boy, Charlie

Britton, Karrol

Bryant, Akili

Buasert, Jennifer

Buasert, Angelica

Buen, Maurice

Bulawan, Travis (aka Kawai)

Burgelhams, Bob

Burgess, Donald

Burgmen, Dove

Burnt, Andy

Burt, Haden

Cabales, Florina

Carbae, Adelino

Carson, Caresse

Carter, Buddy Joe

Carvalho, Mark Wayne

Case, Joel

Castillo, Rene

Castillo, Ediomede

Cemigh, Poerava

Ching, Cedrick

Chow, Lani

Christe, Lilian

Chun, Liz

Clarke, Jayson

Clayton, Chris

Clifford, Patricia (aka Patsy)

Collins, William K.

Collins, Christine Delora

Coloma, Lydia

Connelly, Sarah

Constantino, Allen

Cooper, Stephen

Copeland, Riley

Corpuz, Vance

Cortinez, Jordan

Costa, Randy

Costa, Dorothy

Coundrey, Liliana

Cummings, Rosemary

Cuvelette, Stéphane

DeLion, Juan

DeProsse, Dave

Delacruz Jr., Chris (aka CJ)

Delapinia (or Delapina), Krystal

Demelo, Jerry Beth

Deodna, Ruth

Dias, Kacie

Dias, Marilou

Dombek, Mitchell

Domingdil, Moises

Douglas, Busaba

Duen, Maurice

Dunn, Robbie

Durante Jr., Joseph M. (aka Lil Joe)

Edlao, Herman

Eliason, Jean (aka Jeanne)

Elliott, Robbie

Elliott, James Kimo

Essman, Barbara

Esty, Timothy

Ferguson, Timmy

Fields, Bob

Fink, William

Flading, David

Frey, Kalani

Fuentes, Kenyero

Galang, Tante

Garett, Phyliss (aka Penny)

Garnaas, Mark

Garrett, Charles

Garvin, Michael Ray

Gatlin, Michael Craig

Geovanie Villegas, Junmark

Gillette, Gary

González, David

Gordon, Michael

Gordon, Rebecca

Greene, Sidney

Gross, Robin

Hammerschmidt, Michael

Hanson, Chase Daniel

Hanson, Adam

Hart, Remy Selim

Hartman, Jay Vaughn

Hashimoto, Allen

Hawley, Zach

Hazel, Billie

Hazel, Chris

Heermance, Yazmine

Hernandez, Arturo Gonzalez

Ho, Maureen

Hogan, Larry

Hoshino, Mark

Huntley, Haydn

Hyun, Stephen

Ibanez, Pacita

Ildefonso, Fallen

Imperial, Rafael

Iona, Richard

Jacobsen, Wade

Jay Vogt, Via

John, Kai

Johnson, Don

Josefovicz, Jason

Ka'al, Virginia

Kaahane, Lehua

Kaaihue Jr., Jon

Kahoe, Charlene Kaiama

Kaiaokamalie, Norman

Kaita, Morris

Kalalau, Crystal

Kalalealea ShawReyes, Elizabeth

Kalani, Sharon

KalauliIto, Patlynn

Kamahika, Gordon

Kamaka, Norman

Kanekoa, James

Kaneshiro, Jason

Kaniho, John

Kaoni, Marsha

Karlsen, Anne Marie

Kasprzycki, Paul

Kearns, Michael

Kekoa Johnson, Leana

Kekoa Johnson, Conrad

Kenney, Lynda

Kenney, Barnaby

Keohuhu, John

Kerrbox, Barbara

Khanna, Jason

Kidney, Michael

Kidney, Sue

Kiel, Gary (aka Duffy)

King, Lulu

King, Mark

Koch, Sabree

Koike, Imee

Koltz, Hannah

Kristy, Ronald

Kushner, Mike

Kushner, Joyce

Kuzianik, Theresa

La, Aliavu

Laborte, Margie

Lacuesta, Jarend

Lanphar, Patricia

Laoonetti, Rick

Lara, Joseph

Larsen, Ric

Laura, Joseph

Le, Rich Ha (Nina) Thi

Le, Bich Ha (Nina) Thi

Lee, Tim

Lee, Jimi

Leiby, Gail

Lein, Jay

Leon-Guerrero, Tony

Lewis, David

Liggett, Colleen

Liggett, Sky

Lohaina, Mora

Loomis, Ned

Lopez, Eduardo

Lopez, Sabree

Lou Rose, Wendy

Loveland, Kenneth

Loveland, Sharon

Lusk, James

Lutrania, Bibiana

Mahnesmith, Michael

Makaiwi, Sabina

Mallison, Malou

Maloy (aka Malloy), Barry

Manno, Alex

Mansur La Valva, María

Mariani, Vaughn

Marquez, Brad

Marsolek, Leroy (aka Le)

Martinez Cota, Emilia

Martinez Cota, Joel

Martinez Cota, Carlos

Martinez Cota, Eliza

Masano, Brian

Mataele, Tevita (aka Noa)

Matsuda Boucher, Douglas (aka Doug)

Mazur, Heidi

McCarthy, John

McCartin, Michael Francis

McCartney, Michael

McDonald, James

McKibben, Joseph (aka Joe)

McLain, Gerald (aka Jerry)

McLaughlin, Brandon Chase

McMeen, Harry

McMullen, Kelly

Medcev, Eileen

Mejia, Carter

Mercado, Visitacion

Merva-Driscoll, Anna

Miles, Fallen

Misaka, Michael

Moore, Jordan

Moore, Dwayne Jose

Moral, Donald

Moral, Christopher

Morinho, Michael

Mosley, John

Musko, Sean

Nacua, Kevin

Nakamoto, Timmy

Naki, Edyngton

Namoa-Hanusa, Ben

Nand, Anaya

Nee Thompson, Angela

Nelson, Tammy Jo

Nespor, Lianna

Neuse, Paterna (aka Patti)

Nuesca, David

Olson, Johnny (aka J.O.)

Osato, Matsuyuki (aka Matsu)

Osurman, Barbara

Owens, Joseph

Padagas Constantino, Leticia (aka Letty or Lety)

Pagan, K

Pagdilao, Albert

Paige, Valencia

Parrillo, Damon

Pasion, Nick

Paul, Petie

Perez, Pablo

Perez, Alisa

Perreira, Michael

Peterson, Mark

Phillips, Herbert

Polcano, Victor

Potter, Robert Lynne (aka Hank)

Powers, Beverly

Powers, Bobby

Profetta, Jaimie

Pu, Farrah

Puou, Gwendolyn (aka Kanani)

Quijano, Felimon

Quijano, Junmark

Racela, Kathy (aka Cathy)

Rashon, Richard (aka Rick)

Rawlings, Alfred (aka Alfie)

Raymond, Santa Maria

Recolizado, Eugene

Recolizado, Victoria

Recolizado, Justin

Redstone, Ken

Regidor, Kawika

Remi Elloui, Elisha Joy

Reyes, Sandra Keiko

Richardson, James

Richardson, Catherine

Richmond, Trevor

Ritcher, Dale

Roa, Jose Luis

Rodriguez, Raúl Alfonso Mancera

Rogers, Colin

Roman, Sundance

Rosado, Midira

Rosado, Reuben

Russell, Cathy

Russell (or Russel), Kimberly

Ryan, Mike

Sabalo, Jay-are

Sabay, Glenz Q

Saenz, Dan

Sagabaen, Israel

Saint Hilaire, Elvis

Sanchez, Hoku

Sanchez, Ruben

Santiago, Terrance

Sato (aka Katsumi), Edward

Saturno, Ivan

Savage, Judy

Schlauch, Venus

Schow, Susan

Schultz, Sandy

Semillano, Nora

Shaw, Carole

Shaw,Fredrick

Shillings, Joe

Siemon, Kevin

Simpson, Anthony (aka Tony)

Smith, Michael

Smith, Natalie

Smith, Sarina

Smithson, Derek

Sneed, Phil

Solorzano-Nutter, Tiffany

Somers, Ninoska

Spague, Rebecca

Sparkman, Gracie

Sparkman, Laura

Speakes, Lynn

Spetler, Gabi

St. Claire, Floyd A.

St. Claire, Janet

Steinbeck, Alia

Sternberg, Keith

Stevens, Sherry

Stevens, Elmer Lee

Sullivan, Jeff

Sumeme, Melissa

Swift, Matthew

Talacio, Virginia

Tasin, Holly

Taylor, Summer

Taylor Vance, Annie

Telles, Henry

Thomas, Terri

Thuy, Mai

Tiu, Evangeline

Tofa, Talati

Toko, Mick

Tomas, Terry

Tomboc, Rebeng (aka Revelina)

Tomboc Acosta, Bibiana

Trevino, Richard Joseph

Tumamao, Jayzen

Tupou, Tongo

Turbin, Nick

Underwood, Dax

Unknown, Kaimana

Vachow, Renee

Vaikeli, Linda

Vainikolo, Soni

Vasquez, Patrick

Vellejas, Adela

Ventura, Rossel

Vierra, Corey

Villegas, Adela

Villegas, Angelica

Villegas, Joel

Villiarimo, Alexander

Wagner, Andrew

Wagner, Leroy

Walters, Robyn

Ward, Annette

Watson, Malama K.

Waukee, Warren

Weiss, Brian

Wentworth, Connor

Wentworth, Rebecca

Wert, Jerry

Wert, Sandra

White, T.K.

Wilke, Dee

Winkler, Michelle

Wittenburg, Josephine

Wood, Peter

Wood, Inca

Worthington Jr., Wayne

Wright, Donna

Xander, Dylan James

Yabes, Glenda

Young, Jayson

Young, Darin

Young Holde, Rhonda

Younger, Mari