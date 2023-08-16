‘If You’re Lucky, It Could Be Days’: Maui Fire Forensic Expert Compares Painstaking Identification of Remains to 9/11 Aftermath

A leading forensic anthropologist is traveling to Maui to help with the process of identifying some of the Maui fire victims, but cautioned that it could take years.

Dr. Robert Mann, an adjunct professor at the University of Hawaii, told KHON-TV, “Just hoping to be able to be one of the people that’s going to help bring closure."

There are three steps to the investigative process, said the former founding director of the Department of Defense Forensic Science Academy.

“There is the search for the missing, there is the recovery of the missing and then there’s the identification of the missing,” said Mann. “It could be days if you’re lucky, it could be weeks, it could be months or it could even be a few years.”

He noted that 9/11 victims are still being identified. "They still are finding and identifying victims from the Twin Towers.”

The heat of the fires takes away pieces of the puzzle used to identify victims but if there is DNA, identification is possible, he said.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier previously noted that some of the remains were falling apart when crews try to pick them up.

"Morgue Operations" shirts move a body bag into a refrigerated storage container adjacent to the Maui Police Forensic Facility where human remains are stored in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires in Wailuku, Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images

“Every single case, every individual, every decedent is unique, they were unique in life, and they’re unique now,” Mann said. “And we just have to figure out what is going to be the magic piece of that science that’s going to end in identification.”

Workers move a body bag with human remains from a refrigerated truck at the Maui Police Forensic Facility on August 15, in Kahului, Hawaii. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The scale of the job is evident with 10 refrigerated trucks now parked outside at the Maui Police Department’s Forensic Facility to store the remains of wildfire victims.

Michael Richter came to the facility on Tuesday in hopes of identifying his stepfather.

“He’s gone. I just want to identify his body,” he told KGMB-TV.

Workers wearing "Morgue Operations" shirts were seen moving a body bag into one of the refrigerated storage containers on Tuesday, when the number of confirmed fatalities from the fires grew to 106.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green has repeatedly warned that the final count from last week’s inferno in Lahaina will grow significantly.

Mann’s message for relatives waiting for news on their loved one is, “Hang in as best as you can and keep hope alive.”