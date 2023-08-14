Maui Firefighters Ran Out of Water as They Battled to Keep Blaze From Overtaking Lahaina: Report - The Messenger
TRENDING NOW | Lahaina Fire Victims Being Pressured to Sell Land, Governor Warns

Maui Firefighters Ran Out of Water as They Battled to Keep Blaze From Overtaking Lahaina: Report

Firefighters gave harrowing accounts of trying to put out a blaze using a hydrant with low water pressure or arriving at the scene only to be told there was no water at all

Yelena Dzhanova
A member of a search-and-rescue team walks along a street, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following heavy damage caused by wildfires.AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Firefighters in Maui said they ran out of water as they tried to fight the deadly blaze that overtook the town of Lahaina last week, the New York Times reported

Multiple fires broke out Tuesday on the Hawaiian island and raged through the night, prompting a series of evacuations. 

As firefighters responded to the scene, they tried to get control of the fires and connected their hoses to fire hydrants, only to find that the water pressure was too low.

“There was just no water in the hydrants,” firefighter Keahi Ho recounted to the Times.

Another firefighter told the news outlet that he arrived at the scene of a fire burning only to be told that there was no water to put it out. Without operational hydrants, firefighters turned their focus to evacuating residents. 

In another case, the low water pressure caused a firefighter to struggle to stop the blaze from spreading. Crew members found a hydrant that seemed to have better water pressure, using it to douse a building. But in the middle of that effort, the hydrant went dry. They hoped they did enough.

“I thought it had a chance,” Ho told the Times. “But I guess it didn’t because that whole building was burned down.”

Firefighters are still working to contain the blaze on different parts of the island, the County of Maui said in an update posted to Facebook on Monday morning.

At least 93 people have so far died, a statistic that makes the blaze now the deadliest in modern American history. About 1,000 people are still considered missing, and thousands of structures have been damaged or destroyed.

The town of Lahaina, where the fire is 85% contained so far, suffered the most damage, with 86% of buildings exposed to the fire classified as residential, according to data from the County of Maui.

Shocking and widely shared photos and videos posted to social media show the extent of the damage.

One disquieting photo posted to Facebook shows a jumbled mess of burned cars that were abandoned as the flames overtook them, as The Messenger previously reported.

The photo, shot with an overhead drone and credited to Javier Cantellops, shows dozens of destroyed and abandoned cars along a waterside road “trying to escape the fire,” the Facebook caption says. Smoke lingers in the background of the photo.

A Lahaina resident who returned home after evacuating from the fire came back and said it looked like “a bomb was dropped” on the town.

