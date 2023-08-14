Maui Officials: Only 2 of Those Found Dead Have Been Properly Identified; DNA Samples Needed
People were so badly burned that their remains are falling apart as crews try to pick them up
The Maui Police Department updated the number of confirmed deaths to 96 from last week’s wildfires but only two victims have been identified so far.
Police Chief John Pelletier said the heat of the fire, enough to melt metal, is making the task harder, and that some of the remains are falling apart when crews try to pick them up.
“We have to do rapid DNA to identify them,” Pelletier said at a Sunday news conference.
He’s asking for anyone with missing relatives to do a swab test to provide a DNA sample to help in the identification.
- Idaho Murder Suspect’s DNA Matches Sample Found on Knife Sheath at Scene: Prosecutors
- Severed Legs Found in Montana Identified After 11 Years
- Kohberger Attorney Says DNA of Two Other Males Was Found at Idaho Murder Scene
- Gilgo Beach Victim Karen Vergata Identified by Family DNA Testing After 27 Years
- Dog DNA Database Unveiled To Curb Fouling in French Town
- Hawaii Churches Offer Prayers for the Dead and Missing After Devastating Maui Wildfires
“We need you to do the DNA test,” Pelletier said. “We need to identify your loved ones.”
Three search dogs are now being used to find remains. An additional 10 are headed to the island to help speed up the process.
“Give us a little bit of time,” Pelletier pleaded at the news conference.
He said that the rescue dogs have only combed about 3% of the fire zone where more bodies are expected to be found.
There is still no official count of the number of people missing but it was originally put at around a thousand.
“None of us really knows the size of this yet,” Pelletier said of the state's largest natural disaster. “Everyone wants a number.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Dead Seals with Shark Bites Are Washing Up on Cape Cod BeachesNews
- Thousands Lose Power After Ad Stapled to Utility Pole Sparks OutageNews
- Russia Raises Key Interest Rate to 12% as Ukraine War and Sanctions Take a TollBusiness
- Squatter Standoff Leads to Two Overdose Deaths in Georgia HomeNews
- Teen Fleeing From Cops Because He Didn’t Have Auto Insurance Kills Pregnant Mother After Running Red LightNews
- North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Declares Women Can No Longer Wear ShortsNews
- Former FBI Spy Catcher Set to Plead Guilty to Secretly Working for Putin AllyNews
- Video Catches Fleet of Self-Driving Cars Devolving into Chaos near Outside Lands Music FestivalNews
- Florida School Bus Driver Drops 4-Year-Old Off at Wrong Stop Miles From HomeNews
- NASA Reveals What the ‘?’ in Viral Webb Telescope Image Really ShowsTech
- LG’s Making Its Appliances Way More Accessible to Those With DisabilitiesTech
- Moscow and Pyongyang Vow Stronger Ties as Joe Biden Preps for Summit with Japanese and South Korean LeadersNews