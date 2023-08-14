Maui Officials: Only 2 of Those Found Dead Have Been Properly Identified; DNA Samples Needed - The Messenger
Maui Officials: Only 2 of Those Found Dead Have Been Properly Identified; DNA Samples Needed

People were so badly burned that their remains are falling apart as crews try to pick them up

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
The Maui Police Department updated the number of confirmed deaths to 96 from last week’s wildfires but only two victims have been identified so far.

Police Chief John Pelletier said the heat of the fire, enough to melt metal, is making the task harder, and that some of the remains are falling apart when crews try to pick them up.

“We have to do rapid DNA to identify them,” Pelletier said at a Sunday news conference.

He’s asking for anyone with missing relatives to do a swab test to provide a DNA sample to help in the identification.

“We need you to do the DNA test,” Pelletier said. “We need to identify your loved ones.”

A member of a search-and-rescue team walks along a street, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following heavy damage caused by wildfires.
A member of a search-and-rescue team walks along a street, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following heavy damage caused by wildfires.AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Three search dogs are now being used to find remains.  An additional 10 are headed to the island to help speed up the process.

“Give us a little bit of time,” Pelletier pleaded at the news conference.

He said that the rescue dogs have only combed about 3% of the fire zone where more bodies are expected to be found.

There is still no official count of the number of people missing but it was originally put at around a thousand.

“None of us really knows the size of this yet,” Pelletier said of the state's largest natural disaster. “Everyone wants a number.”

