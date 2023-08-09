Maui Residents Forced to Flee Into Ocean to Escape ‘Apocalyptic’ Wildfire

People were forced to dive into the ocean off Maui Tuesday to escape a fast-moving wildfire driven by winds from a hurricane south of Hawaii.

A popular tourist area also went up in flames, and vacationers scrambled to evacuate resorts. So far, the Coast Guard has confirmed it rescued 12 people from the Pacific Ocean off Lahaina.

On Wednesday morning, Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke issued an emergency proclamation that discouraged non-essential air travel to Maui and extended a state of emergency to all counties.

It follows a previous proclamation that activated the National Guard, authorized necessary measures by emergency agencies, and allocated state funds for Hurricane Dora relief.

During an interview with Hawaii News Now on Wednesday morning, Luke said the local government was working with airlines to evacuate people off the island.

Airlines such as Alaska, United, Southwest, and Hawaiian are looking for additional seats for tourists "who want to cut their vacation short," Luke said. Hawaiian Airlines announced they are offering refunds for flights affected by the fires.

"We want to make sure that because resources are scarce on Maui, we want to encourage visitors to try to leave the island so that we can prioritize those resources for local residents on Maui," she explained.

Luke is acting governor as Gov. Josh Green travels out of state.

Officials are also attempting to figure out the best way to shelter residents displaced by the fires.

When a "fire jumped over the highway," Luke said one shelter space had to be moved. At least one airport was housing 2,000 people.

"It’s just so incredible how fast the fires have moved overnight,” Luke said. “It’s so heartbreaking what’s going on.”

Maui County officials said there were three large wildfires still burning early Wednesday.

Mahina Martin, the chief of communications and public affairs for Maui County, said, “We are experiencing very extraordinary conditions and very unprecedented.”

Martin added that the fires "are not contained in any fashion."

Structures were burning, and evacuations were underway in the popular tourist area of Lahaina. Its main drag, Front Street, is lined with shops and restaurants.

All roads in the town were closed except for emergency personnel.

Alan Dickar posted a video on Facebook of buildings obscured by flames and black smoke, calling it a “devastating day.”

He owns a gallery on Front Street. “Please stay safe and help your neighbors,” Dickar said.

It was unclear early Wednesday how many buildings had been damaged.

Several resorts were being evacuated early Wednesday.

A tourist said they were told to evacuate the Lahaina Shores Beach Resort and had only “1 min” to gather what they could.

A harrowing video posted to TikTok showed people surrounded by walls of flames and burnt cars as they attempted to flee to a safer area.

The Maui County Fire Department was advising immediate evacuations in additional areas ahead of the fire.

The American Red Cross opened Maui High School as an evacuation center. The Kihei Community Center also opened as an evacuation center. People in areas that were not evacuated were urged to shelter in place.

Emergency 911 service was down across the island, and Hawaiian Electric reported over 10,000 customers had lost power.

Luke called the disaster unprecedented. “It has turned very serious and very dire,” Luke said in an interview on CNN on Wednesday morning.

Luke said the hospital system on Maui was overwhelmed with burn victims, and that patients would need to be flown to hospitals on other islands.

Hurricane Dora passing well south of Hawaii led to 60 mph gusts. Due to dry conditions, fire advisories had already been posted several days prior.

The mayor of Maui issued an emergency proclamation and requested the activation of the National Guard. At least 675 acres had burned in one wildfire.

Fires started on Tuesday morning and were also burning in North Kohala, South Kohala and Kula. A separate wildfire burned on the big island of Hawaii in the morning.

The state issued an Emergency Proclamation and has asked the Biden administration for aid, while the Hawaii Department of Defense approved National Guard support for Maui County. Dozens of personnel were assisting police on Maui.

So far, one firefighter has suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center for treatment. No fatalities have been reported.

Hawaiian Airlines said flames did not impact Kahului Airport operations, but it waived ticket change fees Wednesday through Friday.