Maui Battles Mistrust Over Emergency Response, Mayor Defends Not Turning on Warning Sirens - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Maui Battles Mistrust Over Emergency Response, Mayor Defends Not Turning on Warning Sirens

Agitated officials had testy exchanges with reporters questioning what happened

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Destroyed buildings and cars are seen in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii on August 16, 2023.Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images

Tempers flared at a Wednesday news conference as Hawaii officials defended their response to the deadly wildfires to reporters as the number of confirmed dead continues to grow.

The head of Maui’s emergency agency was repeatedly questioned why emergency sirens weren't sounded to warn people about the onrushing flames.

Herman Andaya, Maui Emergency Management Agency administrator said, “We were afraid that people would have gone mauka,” he said, using the Hawaiian directional term that can mean toward the mountains or inland. “If that was the case then they would have gone into the fire.”

Gov. Josh Green and Maui Mayor Richard Bissen bristled when asked about mistrust in the government’s response to the disaster.

When told about growing complaints about the response on social media, Green said, “If you’re relying on social media, it’s a terrible example.”

“Doing reporting through social media is idiotic,” he added.

“I can’t answer why people don’t trust people,” Bissen said. “There’s bad people in the community.”

Read More

“You think the people who live here that are helping don’t care?” he asked.

Police Chief John Pelletier blamed outsiders for any mistrust.

“What Maui doesn’t trust are people, even from other islands, coming here and telling us what’s best for us,”  Pelletier said.

The cause of the wildfires, already the deadliest in the U.S. in over a century, remains under investigation.

Maui officials say there are now 111 confirmed dead in the Lahaina wildfire that raced through the town last week.

Three survivors said Wednesday that the main escape route out of Lahaina was partly blocked by Hawaiian Electric trucks that resulted in “epic bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Resident Cole Millington, 26, told NBC News, “Instead of waiting for everybody to get out, they were blocking the only way out with their big trucks.”

Hawaiian Electric spokesman Darren Pai said the utility would investigate the claim.

Officials have identified several more victims, including a 90-year-old woman.

Nine victims have now been identified and the families of five of them have been contacted.

The latest victims are Melva Benjamin, 71, Virginia Dofa, 90, and Alfredo Galinato, 79, all of Lahaina.

“We understand that this is an incredibly difficult time for the families, and we ask that the media and the public respect the privacy of the grieving families,” the county said in a statement. “We will continue to work closely with the families to ensure that they are updated and supported throughout this process.”

The governor has warned that many more bodies could be found as search teams continue to search the burn zone.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.