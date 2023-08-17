Maui Battles Mistrust Over Emergency Response, Mayor Defends Not Turning on Warning Sirens

Tempers flared at a Wednesday news conference as Hawaii officials defended their response to the deadly wildfires to reporters as the number of confirmed dead continues to grow.
The head of Maui’s emergency agency was repeatedly questioned why emergency sirens weren't sounded to warn people about the onrushing flames.
Herman Andaya, Maui Emergency Management Agency administrator said, “We were afraid that people would have gone mauka,” he said, using the Hawaiian directional term that can mean toward the mountains or inland. “If that was the case then they would have gone into the fire.”
Gov. Josh Green and Maui Mayor Richard Bissen bristled when asked about mistrust in the government’s response to the disaster.
When told about growing complaints about the response on social media, Green said, “If you’re relying on social media, it’s a terrible example.”
“Doing reporting through social media is idiotic,” he added.
“I can’t answer why people don’t trust people,” Bissen said. “There’s bad people in the community.”
“You think the people who live here that are helping don’t care?” he asked.
Police Chief John Pelletier blamed outsiders for any mistrust.
“What Maui doesn’t trust are people, even from other islands, coming here and telling us what’s best for us,” Pelletier said.
The cause of the wildfires, already the deadliest in the U.S. in over a century, remains under investigation.
Maui officials say there are now 111 confirmed dead in the Lahaina wildfire that raced through the town last week.
Three survivors said Wednesday that the main escape route out of Lahaina was partly blocked by Hawaiian Electric trucks that resulted in “epic bumper-to-bumper traffic.
Resident Cole Millington, 26, told NBC News, “Instead of waiting for everybody to get out, they were blocking the only way out with their big trucks.”
Hawaiian Electric spokesman Darren Pai said the utility would investigate the claim.
Officials have identified several more victims, including a 90-year-old woman.
Nine victims have now been identified and the families of five of them have been contacted.
The latest victims are Melva Benjamin, 71, Virginia Dofa, 90, and Alfredo Galinato, 79, all of Lahaina.
“We understand that this is an incredibly difficult time for the families, and we ask that the media and the public respect the privacy of the grieving families,” the county said in a statement. “We will continue to work closely with the families to ensure that they are updated and supported throughout this process.”
The governor has warned that many more bodies could be found as search teams continue to search the burn zone.
