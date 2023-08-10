Maui Fire Death Toll Increases to at Least 53 People, Officials Say

At least 53 people have died in the Maui fire, Maui County said in a statement Thursday.

“As firefighting efforts continue, 17 additional fatalities have been confirmed today amid the active Lahaina fire. This brings the death toll to 53 people,” the statement said, per CNN.

A press conference scheduled for Thursday evening to update the world on the Maui fire will be quite grim, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said.

Giving an interview on CNN prior to meeting with the media for a formal update, Green said the death toll will jump higher than the 36 currently reported.

"The number is going to go up significantly," Green told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, according to a tweet from Kaitlin Collins. Officials will hold a press conference at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, which is 3:30 p.m. in Maui.

The fire ignited Tuesday afternoon and raged through the night, with winds fueling the deadly fire. By Wednesday afternoon, there had been six reported deaths, and that number increased to 36 during the latest reports Thursday morning in Hawaii.

The governor also informed CNN that nearly 1,700 structures had been destroyed by the blazes, which included a system of three separate fires — Lahaina, Pulehu and Upcountry Maui — on the western side of the island. The heaviest damage was reported in Lahaina town.

Maui County reported Wednesday that the fires were 80 percent contained.

“Entry into Lahaina remains restricted while the firefighting effort continues, with Lahaina-bound vehicles being stopped on Honoapiilani Highway at Maʻalaea,” the county said in a press release.

Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Lahaina remains without power as state and county crews work to clear roads and other areas of trees and debris, which creates safety during the process of bringing power back online.

Visitors and tourists housed at the Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua and Whalers Village in Kaʻanapali were taken to Kahului Airport this morning. Kahului Airport reported that 1,400 people stayed overnight there Wednesday while awaiting departing flights. Airlines have also added additional flights for visitors leaving Maui.

Emergency evacuation shelters at War Memorial Complex in Wailuku, Maui High School in Kahului and Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani housed about 1,050 people overnight.

Another 300 residents and visitors stayed at emergency evacuation shelters opened Wednesday night at Kingʻs Cathedral Maui in Kahului and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Maui Lani.