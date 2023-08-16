Hawaii Death Toll Passes 100 in One of Deadliest Wildfires in US History
Most of Lahaina was wiped out by the fast-moving fire that trapped people unable to escape
At least 106 people are now confirmed dead in wildfires that raced across Hawaii. Officials expect the number to climb as they continue to search for more victims.
Gov. Josh Green said, “We are heartsick that we’ve had such loss.”
The county named two victims, Lahaina residents Robert Dyckman, 74, and Buddy Jantoc, 79, adding in a statement that a further three victims have been identified. Those names will be released once the county has identified their next of kin.
The worst of several fires broke out last Tuesday on Maui and was fanned by gusts up to 80 miles an hour by a hurricane that passed south of the island chain.
The next day, most of Lahaina was wiped out by the fast-moving fire. An estimated 2,200 structures burned.
The fire was mostly contained a week later, but still burning. It consumed an estimated 2,170 acres.
- Maui Wildfire Is Deadliest in Modern US History
- Hawaii Officials Raise Wildfire Death Toll and Note ‘Significant Force’ Incoming for Recovery Effort
- Hawaii Wildfire Update: Kaanapali Blaze Now 100% Contained, Mayor Says as Maui Death Toll Expected to Rise
- Hawaii Attorney General Opens Investigation Into Maui Wildfire Response
- Rebuilding After The Deadly, Devastating Hawaii Wildfires Will Cost Over $5.5 Billion, FEMA Estimates
- Broadway Community Joins Effort to Support Maui With $50,000 Donation as Wildfire Death Toll Rises
Search teams are now using nearly two dozen cadaver dogs to search the town.
Remains of victims have been found huddled together, inside cars and behind buildings. Many of the victims appeared to have become trapped after not being able to evacuate in time.
Maui County officials estimated that there are still 1,000 people unaccounted for but believe many of them are simply unable to communicate due to a lack of power and phone service.
A Family Assistance Center for those seeking information on loved ones and for those who are unaccounted for is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 a.m. at the Kahului Community Center.
Maui Emergency Management Agency and FAC staff are working with families to gather detailed information and administer DNA samples to use in helping identify victims.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services deployed a team of coroners, pathologists and technicians along with exam tables, X-ray units and other equipment to identify victims and process remains, said Jonathan Greene, the agency's deputy assistant secretary for response.
“It’s going to be a very, very difficult mission,” Greene said. “And patience will be incredibly important because of the number of victims.”
