Hawaii Death Toll Passes 100 in One of Deadliest Wildfires in US History

Most of Lahaina was wiped out by the fast-moving fire that trapped people unable to escape

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
JWPlayer

At least 106 people are now confirmed dead in wildfires that raced across Hawaii. Officials expect the number to climb as they continue to search for more victims.

Gov. Josh Green said, “We are heartsick that we’ve had such loss.”

The county named two victims, Lahaina residents Robert Dyckman, 74, and Buddy Jantoc, 79, adding in a statement that a further three victims have been identified. Those names will be released once the county has identified their next of kin.

The worst of several fires broke out last Tuesday on Maui and was fanned by gusts up to 80 miles an hour by a hurricane that passed south of the island chain.

Flames burn buildings in the main business district in Lahaina on Maui.
Flames burn buildings in the main business district in Lahaina on MauiAlan Dickar/Facebook

The next day, most of Lahaina was wiped out by the fast-moving fire. An estimated 2,200 structures burned.

The fire was mostly contained a week later, but still burning. It consumed an estimated 2,170 acres.

Read More
A member of a search-and-rescue team walks along a street, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following heavy damage caused by wildfires.
A member of a search-and-rescue team walks along a street, Saturday, Aug. 12, in Lahaina.AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Search teams are now using nearly two dozen cadaver dogs to search the town.

Remains of victims have been found huddled together, inside cars and behind buildings. Many of the victims appeared to have become trapped after not being able to evacuate in time.

Maui County officials estimated that there are still 1,000 people unaccounted for but believe many of them are simply unable to communicate due to a lack of power and phone service.

A Family Assistance Center for those seeking information on loved ones and for those who are unaccounted for is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 a.m. at the Kahului Community Center.

Maui Emergency Management Agency and FAC staff are working with families to gather detailed information and administer DNA samples to use in helping identify victims.

Burned cars and destroyed buildings are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 11, 2023.
Burned cars are seen on the Lahaina waterfront after a deadly fire destroyed most of the town.Paula Ramon/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services deployed a team of coroners, pathologists and technicians along with exam tables, X-ray units and other equipment to identify victims and process remains, said Jonathan Greene, the agency's deputy assistant secretary for response.

“It’s going to be a very, very difficult mission,” Greene said. “And patience will be incredibly important because of the number of victims.”

