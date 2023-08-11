‘No Power, No Internet’: Slowed Communications Make Firm Death, Missing Tolls Impossible

The fires have wiped out communication to western Maui, slowing officials’ efforts to determine the actual number of deaths and missing people in the wake of deadly wildfires.

“Here’s the challenge: There’s no power. There’s no internet. There’s no radio coverage,” Maui County Police Chief John Pelletier said at a Thursday news conference.

He said a prior fire already had burned fiber optic cables that increased the communication issues. Those cables were due to be replaced in the county’s current budget.

“Now you compound some of that. And so when we’re speaking to our officers over there, we're actually having them get to an area where we can get on a sat. phone as we’re recovering.”

Pelletier said that is why there are no accurate numbers of missing people.

“We can’t contact them and become they can’t necessarily come into the greater valley as quickly or as much as we’d like because they’re actually in shelter. Until we get some of those basic things set up, we’re not going to have that number.

911 service was down in West Maui amid wildfires. Maui County Government

Hawaiian Electric still reports more than 10,000 outages on the island. It was unknown how many of those outages included homes and businesses that burned down. Many people in homes and neighborhoods that didn’t burn are also dealing with outages.

Verizon reports that its network has “areas of degraded service” on Maui due to power and fiber damage caused by the fire.

It said it was mobilizing emergency network assets, including mobile cell sites, to Maui.

It also was deploying satellite-based mobile hotspots in evacuation centers. Larger assets were transported by barge from Honolulu and will be deployed in areas of greatest need, the company reported on Thursday.

T-Mobile said it was prepared to deploy portable satellite and microwave solutions to restore service in impacted areas “when it is safe to do so.”

It said its cell sites were holding up, but warned power outages may be impacting service for some customers. It planned to deploy teams with portable generators to bring temporary power back to its sites.