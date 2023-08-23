Struggling Maui Businesses Now Begging for Tourists To Return After Residents Told Them To Stay Away
Maui faces an economic disaster if visitors don't start returning to areas that were not affected by the deadly fires
Businesses are suffering and unemployment is soaring on Maui as tourists stay away from the island in the wake of deadly fires.
Officials told tourists to stay away from Maui in the days immediately after a fire earlier this month destroyed much of Lahaina and locals condemned tourist activity. But now officials are telling people only to stay away from West Maui and that the rest of the island remains open.
Still, tourists have not returned, despite the new messaging.
Gov. Josh Green stresses that tourist dollars are needed for the economic well-being of the island.
During a visit by President Biden, he encouraged visitors to come, “to support our local economy and speed the recovery.”
Unemployment for the latest week was nearly 7,000, 10 times the norm, the tourism-related Beat of Hawaii reported; 80% of the local economy relies on visitor dollars.
It reported that businesses are just in the first phase of layoffs.
"Everyone canceled."
Dive company owner Javier Cantelloops
Javier Cantellops, owner and president of Kihei-based Maui Dreams Dive Co. and Island Style Diving is one of those owners having to let people go.
He told the Star-Advertiser that he has had to lay off 40% of his staff due to a plunge in visitors.
“Everyone canceled for this week and next week, and the week after that and for September and October,” Cantellops said.
"We want to work. We need to work."
Boat captain Keone Laepaa
Boat captain Keone Laepaa said his company went from having as many as 40 customers a day to eight for all of last week.
“We want to work. We need to work. This has the financial impact of destroying our economy more than COVID ever did. We have people canceling appointments around Christmas, while this time until the holidays is usually our busiest time,” Laepaa told KITV-TV.
Hotel cancellations in Wailea have reached 95% for August, according to state Rep. Sean Quinlan.
“If we don’t do something soon or the situation doesn’t change, we will lose the vast majority of the small businesses on Maui,” he said.
Experts said Maui is the county in Hawaii most dependent on tourism.
“Without tourism, they are in a world of hurt because there are no short-term economic alternatives,” Mufi Hannemann, president of the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association told KHON-TV.
Chamber of Commerce Hawaii President and CEO, Sherry Menor-McNamara said the exact numbers are unknown, but thousands of jobs already have been lost.
She said the businesses in Lahaina alone brought in over $700 million in annual revenue.
