Mattel’s Search for New ‘Chief Uno Player’ Comes with a $4,444 Weekly Paycheck

Executives at the Mattel toy and game company are looking to hire a "Chief Uno Player."

The role is meant to help promote UNO Quatro, a four-in-a-row challenge-type game, according to the job listing.

"We’re looking for someone who’s just as passionate about throwing down a Draw 4 as they are engaging strangers in a game," the posting says. "Someone who knows how to play a reverse and likes to get WILD (in a nice-ish way)."

Mattel is offering $4,444 per week for four weeks. The employee is expected to learn Uno Quatro and challenge strangers to play against them on Pier 17 in New York City.

Of course, they'll also have to teach these challengers how to play. They will be tasked with both creating and starring in social media content for a variety of Uno games as well.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and be able to work from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., four days per week, in NYC from September 13 to October 7. They must also meet several physical requirements, including being able to sit for long periods of time. Applications should be submitted on TikTok by August 10.

The company is asking for video submissions that answer questions including, "What’s your best memory playing Uno?"

While the job is related to the release of its new product, Mattel is also reportedly gearing up for a movie based on the card game. They announced a whole lineup of product-based films following Barbie's massive box office success.

An Uno film was proposed, and the company's "de-facto" in-house screenwriter, Marcy Kelly, was tapped to write it, The Messenger previously reported. Kelly told The New Yorker that she wrote a heist-type movie and had to adjust the language in the film after her first draft, saying it "was 'f---'-heavy."

After getting a second draft — "I got my one, well-placed, PG-13 'f---'" — her script was reportedly benched, and the company had a separate writers' room come up with a new concept.