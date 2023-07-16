Math Teacher Decides to Donate Kidney to Teenage Student: ‘Why Not Help Someone?’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Math Teacher Decides to Donate Kidney to Teenage Student: ‘Why Not Help Someone?’

Ohio high school teacher Eddie McCarthy is donating a kidney to 15-year-old Roman McCormick, who was one of his geometry students

Published |Updated
Diane Herbst
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

When Ohio high school math teacher Eddie McCarthy saw a Facebook post about one of his geometry students needing a kidney due to a rare hereditary condition, he went to get tested to see if they were a match. 

"When I originally signed up, you don't go into it thinking, 'I'm gonna donate my kidney.' You just go into it thinking, 'Let's see if we're a match. Let's see if it works,’” McCarthy told Good Morning America. "And then it just worked.”

On July 19, Roman McCormick, 15, will be receiving a kidney from McCarthy at the University of Michigan University Hospital in Ann Arbor, about an hour away from their Toledo homes. 

Silhouette of Student in hallway by lockers
A high school student is silhouetted n a hallway with lockers. fstop123/Getty Images
Read More

"The fact that my son was able to get a donor just means the world to me," Roman’s father Dan McCormick told GMA.

 "I'll never be able to … thank him enough for everything that he's done for us. He's a wonderful human being."

Roman has branchiootorenal or BOR syndrome, which affects tissue development and can cause ear and kidney malformations, according to the National Institutes of Health.

As Roman's BOR syndrome worsened, it led to stage 4 kidney disease; he’d need to go on dialysis if could not find a donor for a  kidney transplant.

"I'm not able to eat foods that most normal kids will be able to. I'm not able to be more [physically] active because [my] kidneys are slowing down my physical activity," Roman told GMA, noting that the condition makes him feel run down. 

The family was looking for a live donor for two years before McCarthy matched with Roman.

"There's people out there who need kidneys … You technically don't need both of yours. So, why not help someone who really really needs it?" McCarthy told GMA.

"It's totally worth it to just go for it. Go get checked out and see if you're a match."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.