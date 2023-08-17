Matador Survives Bull Goring Him in the Rear End - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Man Splits in Two after Jumping from Roof of Mandarin Oriental in New York, Crashing into Glass Awning

Matador Survives Bull Goring Him in the Rear End

The bull threw the matador in the air repeatedly

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A bull gored matador Alejandro Conquero in a shocking video.Getty Images

A matador seen gored by a bull in a shocking video is expected to recover.

Alejandro Conquero, son of famous matador The Hurricane of the Huelva, was competing at the annual Prieto de la Cal in Madrid. The video shows him using a pink cape to challenge a bull.

Conquero's routine took a sudden turn when the bull rammed one of his horns into Conquero's backside and sends him flying into the air. The attack continued until other bullfighters stepped in and distracted the bull.

Conquero was rushed to a nearby hospital, TMZ reported. Doctors told COPE, a Spanish radio station, that Conquero suffered "a goring in the posterior perianal region, which dissects the rectum through the coccyx and could affect the external sphincter of the anus"

The matador gave an update on his Instagram story. He said he does not have a fever and is progressing positively. He also thanked anyone who has been thinking of him and said he hopes to get back to competing soon.

Another bullfighting star known as the "Messi of Matadors" was gored by a 1,100 pound bull last month. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.