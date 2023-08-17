Matador Survives Bull Goring Him in the Rear End

A matador seen gored by a bull in a shocking video is expected to recover.

Alejandro Conquero, son of famous matador The Hurricane of the Huelva, was competing at the annual Prieto de la Cal in Madrid. The video shows him using a pink cape to challenge a bull.

Conquero's routine took a sudden turn when the bull rammed one of his horns into Conquero's backside and sends him flying into the air. The attack continued until other bullfighters stepped in and distracted the bull.

Conquero was rushed to a nearby hospital, TMZ reported. Doctors told COPE, a Spanish radio station, that Conquero suffered "a goring in the posterior perianal region, which dissects the rectum through the coccyx and could affect the external sphincter of the anus"

The matador gave an update on his Instagram story. He said he does not have a fever and is progressing positively. He also thanked anyone who has been thinking of him and said he hopes to get back to competing soon.

Another bullfighting star known as the "Messi of Matadors" was gored by a 1,100 pound bull last month. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.