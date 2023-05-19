Mastodon Bones Dug Up by Construction Crew Now in Museum

The skeleton of a young mastodon unearthed last August by a construction crew in Michigan is poised to become the star of a new Ice Age show at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

The mastodon, estimated to have been between 10 and 20 years old when it died more than 13,000 years ago, is 80% intact - missing its tusks and part of its skull - "which is really, really impressive," Cory Redman, the museum's science curator, told the Associated Press.

“Anything over 20 you’re super excited about, so 75 to 80% is absolutely fantastic,” Redman said.

The "Clapp Family Mastodon," named for the owners of the land where it was found, will be on display beginning Saturday with a number of fossils, casts and other animals from that period, but it will be the elephant in the room.

“What makes this specimen unique and so exciting is it’s a juvenile. It’s a young animal. Typically, when you find them, they’re adults. And also, the degree of completeness,” Redman said.

Mastodons, not to be confused with woolly mammoths, share a common ancestor with elephants.

The bones of the long-extinct mastodon were accidentally uncovered by workers digging a drain last August about 30 miles north of Grand Rapids - a discovery museum CEO Dale Robertson called "amazing."

“It’s probably an understatement,” he said Thursday during a preview of the exhibit.