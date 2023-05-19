The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Mastodon Bones Dug Up by Construction Crew Now in Museum

    The mastodon, estimated to have been between 10 and 20 years old when it died more than 13,000 years ago, is 80% intact.

    Published |Updated
    Mark Moore
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Courtesy of Grand Rapids Public Museum

    The skeleton of a young mastodon unearthed last August by a construction crew in Michigan is poised to become the star of a new Ice Age show at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. 

    The mastodon, estimated to have been between 10 and 20 years old when it died more than 13,000 years ago, is 80% intact - missing its tusks and part of its skull - "which is really, really impressive," Cory Redman, the museum's science curator, told the Associated Press.

    “Anything over 20 you’re super excited about, so 75 to 80% is absolutely fantastic,” Redman said.

    The "Clapp Family Mastodon," named for the owners of the land where it was found, will be on display beginning Saturday with a number of fossils, casts and other animals from that period, but it will be the elephant in the room.

    Read More

    “What makes this specimen unique and so exciting is it’s a juvenile. It’s a young animal. Typically, when you find them, they’re adults. And also, the degree of completeness,” Redman said.

    Mastodons, not to be confused with woolly mammoths, share a common ancestor with elephants. 

    The bones of the long-extinct mastodon were  accidentally uncovered by workers digging a drain last August about 30 miles north of Grand Rapids - a discovery museum CEO Dale Robertson called "amazing."

    “It’s probably an understatement,” he said Thursday during a preview of the exhibit.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.