Massive Python Named ‘Big Mama’ Escapes After Cage Accidentally Left Unlocked - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Massive Python Named ‘Big Mama’ Escapes After Cage Accidentally Left Unlocked

The 15-foot snake had the potential to eat cats and small dogs

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Big Mama, a 15-foot black and yellow python, is held in the hands of her owner Alex Villalta.ABC 7 Eyewitness News

"Big Mama," a 15-foot python, has been found in California after her cage was accidentally left unlocked on July 3.

As reported by KABC, residents in Chatsworth were fearful for their safety and the safety of their pets after learning that Big Mama had escaped. However, over a week later, her owner discovered she had not strayed far.

"Right after I came back from work, about five minutes after I arrived, the door was just ... I felt like someone was trying to break in," Alex Villalta, the snake's owner, told the station. "It was my neighbor, who wanted to let me know that she had found her."

The neighbor had discovered Big Mama nestled between two sheds near the home, a spot that Villalta said he had checked numerous times. He confirmed that she appears to be healthy and uninjured.

Read More

"She was literally just coiled up, and I believe she had been hiding somewhere and had just relocated herself," Villalta told the outlet. "When my neighbor returned from work, he was able to locate her, and honestly, I ran over there so quickly... it takes a lot of weight off my shoulders."

Villalta had distributed over 300 flyers and even offered a $1,000 reward for the snake’s return. People reported that when the snake went missing, he wrote on Facebook, "She was just fed, but please be aware she has the potential to eat cats, medium, and small dogs. Hence, she is a constrictor."

Big Mama sleeps in a garage at night, but during the day Villalta leaves her in an outdoor sanctuary.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.