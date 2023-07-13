Massive Python Named ‘Big Mama’ Escapes After Cage Accidentally Left Unlocked

"Big Mama," a 15-foot python, has been found in California after her cage was accidentally left unlocked on July 3.

As reported by KABC, residents in Chatsworth were fearful for their safety and the safety of their pets after learning that Big Mama had escaped. However, over a week later, her owner discovered she had not strayed far.

"Right after I came back from work, about five minutes after I arrived, the door was just ... I felt like someone was trying to break in," Alex Villalta, the snake's owner, told the station. "It was my neighbor, who wanted to let me know that she had found her."

The neighbor had discovered Big Mama nestled between two sheds near the home, a spot that Villalta said he had checked numerous times. He confirmed that she appears to be healthy and uninjured.

"She was literally just coiled up, and I believe she had been hiding somewhere and had just relocated herself," Villalta told the outlet. "When my neighbor returned from work, he was able to locate her, and honestly, I ran over there so quickly... it takes a lot of weight off my shoulders."

Villalta had distributed over 300 flyers and even offered a $1,000 reward for the snake’s return. People reported that when the snake went missing, he wrote on Facebook, "She was just fed, but please be aware she has the potential to eat cats, medium, and small dogs. Hence, she is a constrictor."

Big Mama sleeps in a garage at night, but during the day Villalta leaves her in an outdoor sanctuary.