Massive Propane Fire With Explosions Burning Near Phoenix International Airport

A massive fire with explosions at a propane business just outside the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport was battled by firefighters and hazmat crews on Thursday night.
Phoenix Fire Captain Rob McDade said that propane tank explosions can become “missiles” and launch “up to 500 yards in the air," reported local news station KTVK of the fire at Bill’s Propane Service on 40th Street and Washington Street.
The temperature in Phoenix around 6 p.m. was 115 degrees.
A 1-mile radius was cleared for safety. Phoenix Fire stated at 6:20 local time it has stopped the fire from spreading to any nearby businesses and that no injuries have yet to be reported.
- Phoenix Propane Plant Caught Fire While the Temperature Was 2 Degrees Below Danger Zone
- Skin Peeling Off, ‘Fried’ Brain and Severe Burns Common in Brutal Phoenix Heat
- Toddler Killed, Firefighters Injured in Phoenix Apartment Blaze: ‘It’s Terrifying’
- Several Explosions Rock Garland, Texas Sherwin-Williams Plant as Fire Burns
Officials are still investigating the scene.
No airport operations have been affected, and all westbound trains will go as far as the 50th Street and Washington station. Eastbound trains will go as far as 38th Street and Washington. A shuttle bus has been requested.
Video taken from the area shows massive flames emulating from the business.
"Please note that the off-airport fire is not impacting our operations. Our terminals and runways remain open. While there are currently no flight impacts, it's always a good idea for travelers to check their flight status before coming to the airport," the airport tweeted.
More than three hours after the fire started, the flames were mostly out and firefighters could begin to enter the business yard. However, the situation remained dangerous due to all the heated propane tanks, some as large as 500-gallon tanks, which were heated to the point of possible explosion, authorities said.
