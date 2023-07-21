Massive Propane Fire With Explosions Burning Near Phoenix International Airport - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Massive Propane Fire With Explosions Burning Near Phoenix International Airport

A 1-mile radius was cleared for safety

Published |Updated
Scott McDonald and Ryan Parker
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A massive fire burns in Phoenix, Arizona, near the city’s airport on Thursday.FOX 10 Phoenix/Screengrab

A massive fire with explosions at a propane business just outside the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport was battled by firefighters and hazmat crews on Thursday night.

Phoenix Fire Captain Rob McDade said that propane tank explosions can become “missiles” and launch “up to 500 yards in the air," reported local news station KTVK of the fire at Bill’s Propane Service on 40th Street and Washington Street.

The temperature in Phoenix around 6 p.m. was 115 degrees.

A 1-mile radius was cleared for safety. Phoenix Fire stated at 6:20 local time it has stopped the fire from spreading to any nearby businesses and that no injuries have yet to be reported.

Read More

Officials are still investigating the scene.

No airport operations have been affected, and all westbound trains will go as far as the 50th Street and Washington station. Eastbound trains will go as far as 38th Street and Washington. A shuttle bus has been requested.

Video taken from the area shows massive flames emulating from the business.

"Please note that the off-airport fire is not impacting our operations. Our terminals and runways remain open. While there are currently no flight impacts, it's always a good idea for travelers to check their flight status before coming to the airport," the airport tweeted.

More than three hours after the fire started, the flames were mostly out and firefighters could begin to enter the business yard. However, the situation remained dangerous due to all the heated propane tanks, some as large as 500-gallon tanks, which were heated to the point of possible explosion, authorities said.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.