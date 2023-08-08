Massive Fire That Destroyed Church in New Jersey May Be Weather Related

A three-alarm fire gutted a New Jersey church Monday evening, and officials believe the weather may be to blame.

Thunderstorms were rolling through the area when the fire started at the Voice of Deliverance New Covenant Church in Vineland.

It was unclear if anyone was hurt in the blaze. Late Monday evening, roads in and around the area were closed to traffic.

Officials have not determined what caused the fire. Crews worked throughout the night to get it under control.

The Voice of Deliverance Crusade Ministry was founded in the late 1970s; Pastor Charles Hawkins and Senior Pastor Betty Hawkins later incorporated it as a church.

A celebration had been planned for Aug. 27, commemorating the church's 45th anniversary.