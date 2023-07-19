Massive Fire Tears Through Washington Paper Factory - The Messenger
Massive Fire Tears Through Washington Paper Factory

Fire officials have asked area residents to stay inside their homes with their windows and doors closed

Chris Harris
The scene in Longview, Washington, Wednesday morningKGW 8

Crews are still at the scene of an enormous commercial blaze that erupted Tuesday at a paper mill in Longview, Washington.

Officials are already saying the fire at the Weyerhaeuser Paper Company will likely be a "long-term incident" that could take days to extinguish.

The first calls about the fire in Longview, which is located just miles from the Oregon border, came in at around 6:40 p.m.

Strong winds have prevented firefighters from getting the blaze under control.

Footage from the fire shows heavy smoking pouring into the air.

Fire officials have asked area residents to stay inside their homes with their windows and doors closed.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has closed Industrial Way in both directions from Washington Way to Oregon Way. People are urged to stay away from the area.

Smoke from the fire was seen hanging over Portland.

At this point, fire officials are still dousing wood chips and log decks that continued to burn. An official cause of the fire is being investigated.

No injuries have been reported to any workers or firefighters. 

