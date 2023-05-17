Massive Fire in Maine Causes Hotel Collapse, Multiple Brushfires
Around 14 rooms were occupied when the fire broke out at the Days Inn.
A hotel on the Maine/New Hampshire border partially collapsed in a fire Wednesday.
Flames took over the Days Inn in Kittery, with videos showing a huge plume of smoke over the area.
WMUR reported that everyone staying at the hotel made it out safely, before the collapse at around 2pm.
The Messenger has approached Days Inn owners Wyndham for comment.
Photos showed flames making it to nearby woodland, causing bush fires.
Kittery officials tweeted that the weather today presented "dangerous fire conditions", as they encouraged locals to stay away from the area on Route 1.
They also thanked all emergency responders for their quick action on the scene.
