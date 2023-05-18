2 Workers Missing in Massive Charlotte, North Carolina Fire

Two workers remain unaccounted for after a massive fire broke out at a Charlotte, North Carolina construction site Thursday morning.

The two were working on an apartment building where the fire broke out when they went missing, the Charlotte Fire Department said at a press conference Thursday afternoon. Their names have not been released.

Some of workers' colleagues tried to help them get out but had to give up after the fire grew too strong, according to WSOC TV.

Fifteen people were rescued from the site, where flames from the six-alarm fire grew so intense that they topped 2000 degrees Fahrenheit, authorities said.

Flames and embers from the blaze traveled to nearby rooftops, but firefighters were able to extinguish the spot fires, the department said.

Firefighters notably rescued one worker who was stranded on a construction crane. He was then brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyes said late Thursday morning that authorities now have the fire under control.

Officials have not reported a cause of the fire but said they will update the public as soon as it is determined.