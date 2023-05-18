2 Workers Missing in Massive Charlotte, North Carolina Fire

Two workers remain unaccounted for after a massive fire broke out at a Charlotte, North Carolina construction site Thursday morning.
The two were working on an apartment building where the fire broke out when they went missing, the Charlotte Fire Department said at a press conference Thursday afternoon. Their names have not been released.
Some of workers' colleagues tried to help them get out but had to give up after the fire grew too strong, according to WSOC TV.
Fifteen people were rescued from the site, where flames from the six-alarm fire grew so intense that they topped 2000 degrees Fahrenheit, authorities said.
- Massive Fire Engulfs New Zealand Hotel, ‘Number of People’ Missing
- Massive Fire in Maine Causes Hotel Collapse, Multiple Brushfires
- Illinois Girl Abducted in 2017 Found in North Carolina With Help from Netflix Show
- Mom of Abducted Kayla Unbehaun in Police Custody After ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Tip
- Abortion Votes in Three GOP-led States Could Sharply Expand Abortion Deserts
Flames and embers from the blaze traveled to nearby rooftops, but firefighters were able to extinguish the spot fires, the department said.
Firefighters notably rescued one worker who was stranded on a construction crane. He was then brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyes said late Thursday morning that authorities now have the fire under control.
Officials have not reported a cause of the fire but said they will update the public as soon as it is determined.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Map Shows 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Just Off California CoastlineNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics