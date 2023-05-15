The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Massive Fire Engulfs New Zealand Hotel, ‘Number of People’ Missing

    A local fire official described the situation as his "worst nightmare."

    Published |Updated
    Madeline Fitzgerald
    A fire at a New Zealand hostel has left at least six dead, with more possible fatalities. 

    A fire broke out overnight at the Loafers Lodge hostel in Wellington, the capital city of New Zealand. Emergency services were first called to the site around 12:30 am and eventually there were five crews on the scene. 

    The hostel is a four-story building with a capacity for 92 residents. It’s unclear how many people were in the hostel at the time of the fire. Fifty-two people have been accounted for thus far but according to the Wellington Fire and Emergency department, there are still “a number of people” missing. 

    The area surrounding the building was also affected, with ongoing road closures. Residents were encouraged to stay inside with their windows and doors closed, due to smoke and the possibility of asbestos in the air.  

    In a Facebook post, the Wellington City Council said it was “working closely” with city agencies to provide clothing and new accommodation to the people who were staying at the hostel. 

    Wellington Fire and Emergency District Manager Nick Pyatt described the fire as his “worst nightmare,” according to the New Zealand Herald. “Our thoughts at this time are with the families of those who have perished and with our crews who valiantly rescued those and attempted to rescue those that they couldn’t,” Pyatt added.

