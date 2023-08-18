Massive Chunk of Ice, Possibly From Passing Jet, Falls on Family’s Home

A couple said a 15- to 20-pound chunk of ice crashed into the roof of the Massachusetts home they own, possibly falling from a jet passing overhead.
Jeff Ilg and his wife, Amelia Rainville, were at their home in Shirley — about 40 miles northwest of Boston — on Sunday night when they heard the racket.
"We heard an explosion, basically," Ilg said. "The loudest pop, bang I've ever heard."
The crash was followed by sounds of debris rolling down the roof and was so loud the couple first thought the home had been struck by lightning.
Ilg and Rainville ran to check on their two children, who were not unharmed and slept soundly during the surprise landing, despite the thunderous impact.
The couple then turned to trying to figure out what happened.
Outside the home, Ilg found a massive block of ice on the back step, and debris strewn across the backyard and roof.
“I had no idea what this was,” he said.
Ilg eventually spotted a hole in the roof measuring about two feet in diameter, then headed to the attic to look for a matching hole.
“Sure enough it was in there and it was big,” Ilg said.
“It blew through the exterior sheeting, the underlayment which is an inch thick of old pine board,” Ilg added to local outlet Boston 25 News. “And through six inches of closed cell foam.”
Ilg and Rainville scooped up about 10 pounds of ice into bags, some of which they kept in their freezer. They said there was plenty more they didn’t collect.
“It was hard to wrap my head around it,” Ilg told Boston 25 News. “There wasn’t a cloud in the sky.”
Ilg then thought to check a flight-tracking app.
“Sure enough there was a plane directly overhead right at impact,” Ilg told the outlet, hypothesizing that the ice fell from a passing jet headed to nearby Boston Logan International Airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.
With Associated Press
