Massive Chunk of Ice, Possibly From Passing Jet, Falls on Family’s Home - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Massive Chunk of Ice, Possibly From Passing Jet, Falls on Family’s Home

'It was hard to wrap my head around it,' said homeowner Jeff Ilg. 'There wasn’t a cloud in the sky.' Then he checked a flight-tracking app

Published |Updated
Aaron Feis and Associated Press
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
This Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 photo provided by Jeff Ilg shows pieces of ice gathered after a chunk of ice estimated to be 15 to 20 pounds crashed onto the roof of his home, in Shirley, Mass., late Sunday.Jeff Ilg via AP

A couple said a 15- to 20-pound chunk of ice crashed into the roof of the Massachusetts home they own, possibly falling from a jet passing overhead.

Jeff Ilg and his wife, Amelia Rainville, were at their home in Shirley — about 40 miles northwest of Boston — on Sunday night when they heard the racket.

"We heard an explosion, basically," Ilg said. "The loudest pop, bang I've ever heard."

This Monday, Aug. 14, 2023 photo provided by Jeff Ilg shows damage to his home, in Shirley, Mass., where a chunk of ice landed on the roof late Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. Ilg said he and his wife suspect the ice fell off an airplane traveling to Boston Logan International Airport. The couple and their two children were not hurt when the ice chunk, estimated to be 15 to 20 pounds  (6 to 9 kilograms), hit the roof Sunday. (Jeff Ilg via AP)
This Monday, Aug. 14, 2023 photo provided by Jeff Ilg shows damage to his home, in Shirley, Mass., where a chunk of ice landed on the roof late Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.Jeff Ilg via AP

The crash was followed by sounds of debris rolling down the roof and was so loud the couple first thought the home had been struck by lightning.

Ilg and Rainville ran to check on their two children, who were not unharmed and slept soundly during the surprise landing, despite the thunderous impact.

The couple then turned to trying to figure out what happened.

Read More

Outside the home, Ilg found a massive block of ice on the back step, and debris strewn across the backyard and roof.

“I had no idea what this was,” he said. 

Ilg eventually spotted a hole in the roof measuring about two feet in diameter, then headed to the attic to look for a matching hole.

“Sure enough it was in there and it was big,” Ilg said.

“It blew through the exterior sheeting, the underlayment which is an inch thick of old pine board,” Ilg added to local outlet Boston 25 News. “And through six inches of closed cell foam.”

Ilg and Rainville scooped up about 10 pounds of ice into bags, some of which they kept in their freezer. They said there was plenty more they didn’t collect.

“It was hard to wrap my head around it,” Ilg told Boston 25 News. “There wasn’t a cloud in the sky.”

Ilg then thought to check a flight-tracking app.

“Sure enough there was a plane directly overhead right at impact,” Ilg told the outlet, hypothesizing that the ice fell from a passing jet headed to nearby Boston Logan International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

With Associated Press

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.