Massive California Wildfire Spawns Fire Tornadoes
Officials say erratic winds are causing dangerous conditions for firefighters
A huge wildfire has expanded from the California wilderness into Nevada.
The York Fire started in the Mojave National Preserve on Friday. It had burned 77,000 acres by Monday morning.
The fire has zero containment, according to federal officials.
The National Park Service said erratic winds cause whirls in the fire on Sunday. The whirls are sometimes referred to as fire tornadoes.
The natural phenomena are vortexes of flames and smoke that form when intense heat and turbulent winds combine, creating a spinning column of fire akin to a tornado.
They are similar to dust devils but are specifically associated with the heat and energy released by a wildfire. They can reach several hundred feet in height.
Fire whirls can change direction suddenly, making them unpredictable and difficult to anticipate.
Officials said the weather conditions made it extremely dangerous for firefighters battling the fires.
They warned the winds have the potential to spread embers over long distances and can start new fires ahead of the main firefront.
The York Fire erupted near the remote Caruthers Canyon area of the vast wildland preserve and sent smoke east into the Las Vegas Valley as it crossed into Nevada.
The cause of the fire was unknown.
