Massive Boa Constrictor Found in Target Shopping Cart Gets New Name, Home at a Community College

A 6-foot-long boa constrictor found in a Target shopping cart in Iowa earlier this month has been named and adopted by a community college professor.

The snake, now named Target (pronounced “Tar-Zhay”) was adopted by Southeast Community College Professor Dan Fogell, Siouxland Proud reported.

“If we keep him in our lab, we’ll probably use him for outreach,” Fogell told the outlet. “We have a couple of nights a year where we do family science night. We always like to have some big snakes for kids to come handle, and have their picture taken with, so we’ll probably keep him around for that.”

Target, a Columbian red boa, was originally rescued by Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue. The rescue waited a week for the snake's owner to step forward, but no one did. The snake was then put up for adoption.

Authorities said they are unsure of how the snake ended up in Target.