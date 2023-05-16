The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins to Resign After Federal Ethics Probe

    The probe was launched after she appeared at a fundraiser with First Lady Jill Biden.

    Published |Updated
    Ben Kesslen
    Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins is resigning after a federal ethics investigation into her conduct, her attorney said Tuesday.

    Rollins will submit her resignation to President Joe Biden by the end of the week.

    The findings of the Justice Department have yet to be released, but the probe was launched after she appeared at a fundraiser with First Lady Jill Biden. Other ethical issues were also raised.

    “She is optimistic that the important work she started will continue but understands that her presence has become a distraction,” Rollins’ attorney said. “The work of the office and the Department of Justice is far too important to be overshadowed by anything else.”

    Rollins, 52, had hired former Justice Department inspector general Michael Bromwich to represent in the wide-ranging ethics probe.

    Her appearance at the Democratic National Committee fundraiser alongside the First Lady was seen as problematic for Biden's Justice Department.

    The ethics investigation also looked into her use of a personal cell phone and a trip she took to California that was allegedly paid for by an outside group.

    Biden nominated Rollins to be the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts in July 2021, where she was confirmed in a 50-50 tie vote that was broken by Vice President Kamala Harris. She assumed the role in January 2022.

    Rollins was the District Attorney for Suffolk County, which notably includes Boston, before she became the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts. She was dubbed a "progressive prosecutor,” with a goal of working to right historical injustices in the criminal justice system.

    While DA, Rollins was investigated by the Massachusetts Attorney General and ultimately cleared of wrongdoing for an alleged road-rage incident. Rollins allegedly activated her car’s sirens and threatened to issue a ticket to Dorchester resident Katie Lawson, who said the DA became angry after she tried to merge into her lane. The investigation found that Rollins had the right of way and the case was handed to the state's ethics commissions.

    With The Associated Press.

