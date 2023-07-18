Massachusetts Town in Uproar Over ‘Birds With Boobs’ Female Empowerment Statue - The Messenger
Massachusetts Town in Uproar Over ‘Birds With Boobs’ Female Empowerment Statue

Artist Donna Dodson first loaned her sculpture 'Seagull Cinderella' to the city of New Bedford in 2016

Elizabeth Urban
The “Cinderella Seagull” statue stands near Route 18 in New Bedford, Massachusetts.NBC10

For the second time, a petition is circulating in a Massachusetts town to remove a statue of a seagull with breasts, donned in a skirt and a bikini top, that some residents deem "risqué."

Artist Donna Dodson first loaned her sculpture "Seagull Cinderella" to the city of New Bedford in 2016, as reported by NBC10. She intended for the statue to symbolize female empowerment while also paying tribute to the city’s maritime history.

"It's just a simple idea of what animal or bird would Cinderella be and, again, thinking of this common seagull, so, it's basically just a seagull head on a woman's body," Dodson told the station.

The statue was later relocated to Maynard where, according to Dodson, many people admired it. She told the outlet, "A lot of people say it makes them smile, makes them laugh."

However, some residents believe the statue is inappropriate, despite Dodson adding the skirt and top. Nevertheless, the artist stated that the city is supporting her and has requested to keep the statue standing proudly along Route 18 for now.

Dodson suggested that those opposed to the statue should focus less on its appearance and more on its philanthropic backstory. "We made a donation to an organization in our art community that serves women experiencing breast cancer, and so it really went full circle."

