Massachusetts Rolls Out Tuition-Free Community College for Residents Over 25

Massachusetts residents may soon have the chance to attend community college for free thanks to a new state initiative.
Gov. Maura Healey announced the launch of MassReconnect on Thursday, August 24. This program will help Massachusetts residents aged 25 and older enroll in community college courses and pursue a degree tuition-free.
MassReconnect is primarily aimed at residents without a college degree.
“There are approximately 700,000 Massachusetts residents who have some college credit but no degree,” the governor’s office said in a press release “MassReconnect will help bring back these students to finish their degrees, with the additional funding and support they may have been lacking the first time.”
Within the first year of its introduction, the program is projected to benefit up to 8,000 individuals, according to the governor’s office. This number is anticipated to grow to 10,000 by the next fiscal year.
"Backing these folks is the most important investment we can make for our workforce, for our economy" and for making the Bay State more affordable and equitable, Healey said at a news conference on Thursday.
In her state budget proposal presented in March, Healey allocated $20 million for MassReconnect, with the goal of helping degree-seekers with tuition and books. Additionally, each of the 15 community colleges in Massachusetts will receive $100,000 to promote the initiative.
