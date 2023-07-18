Man Charged With Beating Wife to Death With Bat in Front of Their Children: ‘You’re Killing Her!’

Warning: The below story contains graphic, disturbing details.

A 64-year-old Massachusetts man was arraigned in court Monday on murder and assault charges related to the death of his wife, WCVB reported.

Richard Hanson of Newton, Massachusetts, is accused of beating his wife Nancy Hanson, 54, to death with a baseball bat while the couple’s three sons were home, according to a release from the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said police received a 911 call from a minor inside the family home on Saturday night, reporting the assault. Another emergency call was made at the same time by a friend of Nancy Hanson who was on the phone with her during the assault, according to the news station.

Richard Hanson appeared in court on charges related to the fatal beating of his wife Nancy Hanson. WCVB/Screengrab

The friend, per authorities, said they heard the phone clatter to the ground and heard the children, who range from ages 11 to 17, scream “Dad, stop, you’re killing her!” amid loud bangs.

According to WCVB, police arrived on the scene to find Richard Hanson covered in blood standing in the driveway, allegedly telling officers his wife had been cheating on him.

Nancy Hanson was found inside one of the sons' bedrooms with a severe head wound and injuries to arms, hands and ribs. She was next to a baseball bat and barbell, both covered in blood, the station reported, citing authorities.

Emergency responders transferred Nancy Hanson to the hospital where she died from her blunt force injuries and her death was ruled a homicide.

According to police, the sons allegedly said the two had been fighting before, the outlet reported.

"He indicated that they were always fighting and that this week had been getting increasingly worse," Assistant District Attorney Megan McGovern told WCVB.

Two days prior to the incident, Nancy Hanson had been issued a restraining order against her husband, something they both had obtained against one another, according to the station.

In the reported order, Nancy Hanson wrote that her husband “ hasn't given me access to our finances in over a year” and “I have to charge food, clothes and household items. He is drinking, stole all the kids' money, and spends $10,000 on shoes." She also said in her application for the restraining order that she never cheated on her husband over their 22-year marriage.

Richard Hanson will appear in court again on Aug. 16.