Mass. Man Allegedly Killed Girlfriend, Left Young Kids Living With Body for 3 Days

A man from Massachusetts has been charged with killing the mother of his two children.

Salem police said a relative of Pablo Vicente told them the 33-year-old had alleged said he killed his girlfriend, 20-year-old Nayeli Nieves, after accusing her of infidelity, according to ABC affiliate WCVB.

After his arrested, Vicente reportedly told police that he killed Nieves during a fight in their home by choking her, causing her to lose consciousness. She died after he tried to perform CPR, he claimed.

The couple's two young children, ages 3 and 18 months, were also present during the alleged murder and remained with their mother's body in the house for three days, the station reported.

Vicente told police that when Nieves' body started to decompose, he wrapped her in bedsheets and carpet, leaving her in a dumpster, per WCVB.

"Vicente states that Nieves began to get 'stinky' so he wrapped her in bed sheets and carpet and disposed of her in a dumpster on the property," police said in a report.

The children are now in the care of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families, per NBC affiliate WBTS.

Vicente was denied bail during his arraignment at Salem District Court. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 8.

"[This is] another example of terrible domestic violence, a young mother taken by violence from her partner," Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said during a press conference on Tuesday.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed that evidence was found at the home that supported Vicente's confession.

According to CBS affiliate WBZ-TV, police are still searching for Nieves' body.