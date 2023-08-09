Mass. Man Allegedly Killed Girlfriend, Left Young Kids Living With Body for 3 Days - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Mass. Man Allegedly Killed Girlfriend, Left Young Kids Living With Body for 3 Days

Pablo Vicente reportedly confessed to killing his girlfriend, 20-year-old Nayeli Nieves, after accusing her of infidelity

Published |Updated
Jason Hahn
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Pablo Vicente, 33, is accused of killing the mother of his children. Police are still searching for her body. WCVB Channel 5 Boston

A man from Massachusetts has been charged with killing the mother of his two children.

Salem police said a relative of Pablo Vicente told them the 33-year-old had alleged said he killed his girlfriend, 20-year-old Nayeli Nieves, after accusing her of infidelity, according to ABC affiliate WCVB.

After his arrested, Vicente reportedly told police that he killed Nieves during a fight in their home by choking her, causing her to lose consciousness. She died after he tried to perform CPR, he claimed.

The couple's two young children, ages 3 and 18 months, were also present during the alleged murder and remained with their mother's body in the house for three days, the station reported.

Read More

Vicente told police that when Nieves' body started to decompose, he wrapped her in bedsheets and carpet, leaving her in a dumpster, per WCVB.

"Vicente states that Nieves began to get 'stinky' so he wrapped her in bed sheets and carpet and disposed of her in a dumpster on the property," police said in a report.

The children are now in the care of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families, per NBC affiliate WBTS.

Vicente was denied bail during his arraignment at Salem District Court. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 8.

"[This is] another example of terrible domestic violence, a young mother taken by violence from her partner," Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said during a press conference on Tuesday.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed that evidence was found at the home that supported Vicente's confession.

According to CBS affiliate WBZ-TV, police are still searching for Nieves' body.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.