Massachusetts Declares State of Emergency as Shelters See ‘Unprecedented’ Influx of Migrants

Facing an “unprecedented” number of new arrivals, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, underscoring how the public shelter system has struggled to keep pace with both an influx of migrants over the past year and the strain levied by the state’s continuing housing shortage.
A Democrat who took office in January, Healey said the Bay State is calling on the federal government for funding and, as the governor emphasized, to expedite work permits to help free-up the needed shelter space that’s been stretched thin
In just the last year alone, the state’s shelter population has jumped by 80 percent to more than 20,000 people, creating a total “exponentially” higher than the system has ever served before, Healey said.
“These numbers are being driven by a surge of new arrivals in our country who've been through some of the hardest journeys imaginable,” Healey said at a press conference in Boston.
“They're here because like any of us, they would do anything, endure any hardship, to protect and support the people they love, especially their children,” Healey added. “Massachusetts has met these families with compassion and resourcefulness.”
Yet, Healey warned the state is “reaching capacity.”
She asked the private sector and faith leaders “to open your homes, your churches, your temples, your synagogues, your congregations and to others out there who might have space available to house families.”
In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Healey pointed blame at federal officials for inaction on immigration law reforms and delays in processing paperwork that allows new arrivals to seek employment, thereby opening an avenue for migrants to provide for themselves.
Despite the migrants’ eager willingness to work and an ongoing labor shortage across the state, some have waited years for federal work authorizations, as they’ve lived out of hotels, dorms and other makeshift public housing, according to Healey.
Congress, she said, “has simply failed to act.”
“We will have between 10 and 20 families, 30 families arriving in Massachusetts today for whom we're going to need to find housing,” Healey said. “So we're not operating within structures or systems that contemplated or were built for this moment – and that's why the federal support is absolutely necessary.”
Under the emergency declaration, Healey has directed her administration to “utilize and operationalize all means to secure housing, shelter and health and human services” to address the shelter crisis, according to her letter to Mayorkas.
On Tuesday, administration officials also announced the launch of a new fund geared at making sure new arrivals have access to essentials such as clothing, food, transportation and hygiene items, along with medical and legal services.
“We'll support the local community based organizations providing direct services already,” Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll told reporters. “This will help stretch budgets and staff resources.”
Since taking office, Healey, the state’s former attorney general, has expanded Massachusetts’ emergency shelter system, created new shelter sites and launched centers aimed at pairing arriving families with resources.
By issuing the state of emergency, Massachusetts follows similar actions in New York, which declared its own emergency over the migrant crisis in May, and Florida, which activated its National Guard to assist with an influx of new arrivals in January.
Several cities, including Chicago and Washington D.C., have also issued declarations.
In New York City, Mayor Eric Adams said Monday officials plan to develop a large migrant tent shelter on Randall’s Island to meet housing demands posed by the city’s surging migrant population.
