Massachusetts Couple’s Italy Wedding in Jeopardy After Their Dog Eats Passport

'She’s a 1.5-year-old Golden Retriever puppy; couldn’t be a cuter culprit'

Zachary Rogers
Dogs, famous for eating homework, evidently eat passports as well. That’s going to be a huge problem for a couple in Boston who were reportedly planning on a destination wedding in Italy soon.

Donato Frattaroli and fiancee Magda Mazri have already filled out their Intention of Marriage forms and were just days away from flying to Italy, where they were set to be wed.

But then their Golden Retriever puppy “Chickie” decided to snack on Frattaroli’s passport.

“Our extremely cute 1.5-year-old Golden Retriever decided that maybe she doesn’t want us to go away to get married, so she hopped up on the counter and decided my passport was a nice new toy to play with,” Frattaroli told the Boston Herald.

Chickie, whose name is short for Chicken Cutlet, ate the first couple of pages of the passport, including the all-important page with all of her owner’s personal identifying information.

But Frattaroli blames himself more than the young pup for the incident.

“I don’t think I was that polite [to her], but I mean, she’s a 1.5-year-old Golden Retriever puppy, couldn’t be a cuter culprit,” Frattaroli conceded, the Herald reported.

“Had she ... just left me with the bite marks on the outside, which are pretty minimal, I would’ve been pretty confident in just leaving … Shame on me for not putting it in a drawer," he added.

With limited time before their wedding, the couple is hoping the state department in Massachusetts can help them out.

The couple told WCVB News that they are in contact with both Rep. Stephen Lynch’s office and Sen. Ed Markey’s office.

“I’m just a little stressed,” Frattaroli admitted.

“Luckily, Congressman Lynch’s office and Senator Markey’s office have been super responsive. They’ve been in touch, at least with me and the State Department, to try to expedite things and get a new passport," he added.

"Keeping my fingers crossed and, hopefully, everything will work itself out.”

Frattaroli and Mazri were both supposed to fly out this upcoming Friday. The couple’s wedding ceremony is Aug. 31.

They were expected 86 guest to arrive in Italy from the United States, four from Morocco, and four from Australia. Four of the guests already live in Italy.

