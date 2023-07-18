Mass. Construction Worker Killed in Industrial Accident Involving Rock Crusher: Authorities - The Messenger
Mass. Construction Worker Killed in Industrial Accident Involving Rock Crusher: Authorities

The shocking death is being investigated by DA's State Police Detective Unit, Swampscott Police and the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA)

Published |Updated
Ryan Parker
A Massachusetts construction worker was killed after what authorities called an industrial accident on Monday.NBC Boston 10/Screenshot

A Massachusetts construction worker was killed in what authorities called an industrial accident involving a rock crusher on Monday afternoon in Swampscott.

The accident occurred around 1 p.m. local time at the Aggregate Industries quarry, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office, as cited by NBC Boston 10.

Few details have been released as to exactly how the accident involving a rock crusher occurred, but the unidentified worker was pronounced dead at the scene, the station reported.

All operations at the quarry were halted following the deadly accident.

The shocking death is being investigated by DA's State Police Detective Unit, Swampscott Police and the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) the Boston Herald reported.

“The safety of our employees and contractors, and the communities in which we live and work, are our top priority," a spokesperson for Holcim US, the company behind Aggregate Industries, said in a statement to the Herald. "We’d like to express our sincere condolences to the family of the individual who passed away at our Swampscott site. This is a tragic and very difficult incident."

Continued the statement, "At this time, the investigation is ongoing in close cooperation with MSHA and the local authorities,” the spokesperson added. “When the investigation is complete, we will provide additional details as appropriate.”

