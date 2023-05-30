Mass Stabbing Reported in Calif., Suspect Shot by Police

Police shot and wounded a suspect following reports of a mass stabbing involving at least four victims in Long Beach, Calif., on Tuesday afternoon.

Long Beach police said an "officer-involved shooting" occurred following a stabbing near Second Street in the city.

“There is no current threat to public safety,” the department said in a statement.

Police did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

According to the Long Beach Post, the Long Beach Fire Department said one stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital. Three others received treatment at the scene.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital. A condition was not immediately known.

One witness told the outlet that he noticed a "commotion" at Livingston Park near his home and saw a person repeatedly punching another individual while other park visitors screamed.

The man involved in the altercation left the park and headed towards Second Street, where multiple gunshots were heard, the witness said.

Long Beach is located about 25 miles from downtown Los Angeles and is home to one of the country's largest container ports.