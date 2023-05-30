The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Mass Stabbing Reported in Calif., Suspect Shot by Police

    One stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital while three others received treatment at the scene

    Published |Updated
    Jason Hahn
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    LEREXIS/Getty

    Police shot and wounded a suspect following reports of a mass stabbing involving at least four victims in Long Beach, Calif., on Tuesday afternoon.

    Long Beach police said an "officer-involved shooting" occurred following a stabbing near Second Street in the city.

    “There is no current threat to public safety,” the department said in a statement.

    Police did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

    Read More

    According to the Long Beach Post, the Long Beach Fire Department said one stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital. Three others received treatment at the scene.

    The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital. A condition was not immediately known.

    One witness told the outlet that he noticed a "commotion" at Livingston Park near his home and saw a person repeatedly punching another individual while other park visitors screamed.

    The man involved in the altercation left the park and headed towards Second Street, where multiple gunshots were heard, the witness said.

    Long Beach is located about 25 miles from downtown Los Angeles and is home to one of the country's largest container ports.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.