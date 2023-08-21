Mass Shooting in Seattle Hookah Lounge Leaves 3 Dead, Several Injured

Three people were killed and multiple others were injured, some critically, after a mass shooting in a Seattle hookah lounge.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) said in a release that officers responded to multiple 911 calls around 4:30 a.m. Sunday for a shooting at a business in the city’s Mount Baker neighborhood.

Officers located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds once they arrived on the scene. Two of those victims, both male, died at the scene despite “all life-saving efforts,” police say.

The third female victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center (HMC) but later succumbed to her injuries.

While officers were investigating the scene, SPD dispatch began receiving multiple calls from the HMC saying that additional gunshot victims were arriving. Officers were sent to the hospital to interview those victims.

According to HMC, six additional people arrived at the hospital; one of those victims, a 23-year-old man, is currently in critical condition.

During a media briefing, Seattle police confirmed that the shooting took place at a hookah lounge and that they recovered five guns at the scene.

What led up to the shooting and how many people fired guns remains under investigation.

“That's really what we're also trying to figure out. How do we stop this? How do we make our communities safer?” Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said at the press briefing, according to KING News.

“It seems like every incident that we're coming across, people are having a gun. Whether it's, you know, whether it's drug-related, whether it's conflict-related, sometimes it's drive-by, sometimes it's road rage, sometimes it's domestic violence, but it seems like everybody is carrying a gun,” Diaz reportedly added. “And that is something that we got to figure out how to address.”

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No suspect information has been released. Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.