Mass Grave ‘Narco Cemetery’ Found Full of Bodies After Anonymous Tip - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Mass Grave ‘Narco Cemetery’ Found Full of Bodies After Anonymous Tip

Local police have yet to make any arrests, but efforts are underway to identify the remains

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Officials in Baja California have discovered the remains of 18 bodies in a mass grave close to the state border at Sonora.

The remains were found as part of an effort led by police in conjunction with a citizens-search team known as United and Strong Mothers. The group were tipped off to the location of the bodies — a site that's being called a "Narco Cemetery" — by an anonymous alert.

A person is considered a "narco" in Mexico if they traffic drugs or sell drugs illegally.

For about a month now, the police and United and Strong Mothers have been working in extreme heat to exhume the bodies.

Border Report claims investigators believe a gang called "Los Rusos" — or the Russians — are responsible for burying the bodies there.

Los Rusos, according to the site, is said to operate under orders from drug lord Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada.

Members of the search team seen exhuming graves at the 'Narco Cemetery'Madres Unidas y Fuertes Oficial / Facebook
Read More

Zambada is reportedly involved in a violent struggle to take control of the area from the Sinaloa cartel and "Los Chapatis," the sons of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman.

Efforts are underway to identify the remains.

Local police have yet to make any arrests. It is believe three missing teenagers could be among the 18 victims found — some, buried as far as six feet beneath the surface.

Searchers plan to continue digging in the area until the "entire perimeter has been combed."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.