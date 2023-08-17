Mass Grave ‘Narco Cemetery’ Found Full of Bodies After Anonymous Tip

Officials in Baja California have discovered the remains of 18 bodies in a mass grave close to the state border at Sonora.

The remains were found as part of an effort led by police in conjunction with a citizens-search team known as United and Strong Mothers. The group were tipped off to the location of the bodies — a site that's being called a "Narco Cemetery" — by an anonymous alert.

A person is considered a "narco" in Mexico if they traffic drugs or sell drugs illegally.

For about a month now, the police and United and Strong Mothers have been working in extreme heat to exhume the bodies.

Border Report claims investigators believe a gang called "Los Rusos" — or the Russians — are responsible for burying the bodies there.

Los Rusos, according to the site, is said to operate under orders from drug lord Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada.

Members of the search team seen exhuming graves at the 'Narco Cemetery' Madres Unidas y Fuertes Oficial / Facebook

Zambada is reportedly involved in a violent struggle to take control of the area from the Sinaloa cartel and "Los Chapatis," the sons of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman.

Efforts are underway to identify the remains.

Local police have yet to make any arrests. It is believe three missing teenagers could be among the 18 victims found — some, buried as far as six feet beneath the surface.

Searchers plan to continue digging in the area until the "entire perimeter has been combed."