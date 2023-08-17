Mass Grave ‘Narco Cemetery’ Found Full of Bodies After Anonymous Tip
Local police have yet to make any arrests, but efforts are underway to identify the remains
Officials in Baja California have discovered the remains of 18 bodies in a mass grave close to the state border at Sonora.
The remains were found as part of an effort led by police in conjunction with a citizens-search team known as United and Strong Mothers. The group were tipped off to the location of the bodies — a site that's being called a "Narco Cemetery" — by an anonymous alert.
A person is considered a "narco" in Mexico if they traffic drugs or sell drugs illegally.
For about a month now, the police and United and Strong Mothers have been working in extreme heat to exhume the bodies.
Border Report claims investigators believe a gang called "Los Rusos" — or the Russians — are responsible for burying the bodies there.
Los Rusos, according to the site, is said to operate under orders from drug lord Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada.
- Possible Narco-Grave Remains in Mexico Are Those of Missing Call Center Workers
- Nearly 30 Dismembered Bodies Found Along Mexico Border Across From McAllen, Texas
- More than 1,000 Bodies Recovered From Wartime Graves In Ukraine’s Kharkiv Region
- ‘Vampire Child’ Buried Face-Down With Padlocked Chain Discovered in Polish Grave
- Dig Begins in Search for Hidden Cemetery With Children’s Remains in Nebraska
- Body of Kidnapped Toddler Wynter Smith Found in Michigan
Zambada is reportedly involved in a violent struggle to take control of the area from the Sinaloa cartel and "Los Chapatis," the sons of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman.
Efforts are underway to identify the remains.
Local police have yet to make any arrests. It is believe three missing teenagers could be among the 18 victims found — some, buried as far as six feet beneath the surface.
Searchers plan to continue digging in the area until the "entire perimeter has been combed."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews
- US Navy Forced to Evacuate USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Out of Hurricane Hilary’s PathNews