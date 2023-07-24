Mass Coral Die-Off Happening Off Florida Keys
Because of climate change and other factors, the Keys waters have lost 80% to 90% of their coral over the last 50 years
Florida’s coral reefs are reportedly facing a “severe and urgent crisis” due to soaring water temperatures.
The Coral Restoration Foundation said a historic heatwave is triggering a coral die-off in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
"On July 20th, CRF™ teams visited Sombrero Reef, a restoration site we've been working at for over a decade. What we found was unimaginable — 100% coral mortality," said Dr. Phanor Montoya-Maya, Restoration Program Manager at the foundation said in a blog post.
Surface temperatures around the Keys have been averaging about 91 degrees, well above the normal mid-July average of 85 degrees, said Jacqueline De La Cour, operations manager for NOAA’s Coral Reef Watch program. Previous Alert Level 2s were reached in August, she said.
Some Florida Keys coral reefs are losing their color weeks earlier than normal this summer because of the record-high water temperatures.
NOAA scientists raised their coral bleaching warning system to Alert Level 2 for the Keys last week, their highest heat stress level out of five.
That level is reached when the average water surface temperature is about 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit above the normal maximum for eight straight weeks.
Coral reefs are made up of tiny organisms that link together. The reefs get their color from the algae that live inside them and are the corals’ food. When temperatures get too high, the coral expels the algae, making the reefs appear white or bleached.
Because of climate change and other factors, the Keys waters have lost 80% to 90% of their coral over the last 50 years, Andrew Bruckner, research coordinator at the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, said.
But it is not “all doom and gloom.” A 20-year, large-scale effort is underway to rebuild Florida's coral back to about 90% of where it was 50 years ago.
Bruckner said scientists are breeding corals that can better withstand the heat and are using simple things like shade covers and underwater fans to cool the water to help them survive.
“We are looking for answers and we are trying to do something, rather than just looking away,” Bruckner said.
Breeding corals can encourage heat resistance in future generations of the animals, said Jason Spadaro, coral reef restoration program manager for Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in Sarasota, Florida.
That could be vital to saving them, he said.
With the Associated Press.
