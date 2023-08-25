Masked Teens Terrorize Family for Over a Year as Part of Cruel TikTok Challenge

Masked teens have been terrorizing a Florida family for more than a year by aggressively banging on the front door of their hour in the middle of the night as part of a TikTok challenge.

Multiple clips from surveillance footage show a number of teenage boys wearing ski masks, sneaking up to the family’s Fort Myers home and banging the door hard with their fists — and feet.

Local police said that the harassment seems to be linked to a callous TikTok challenge. They're aware of the situation and asked the public for help identifying the teens.

The incidents stopped during the summer in June, but resumed in August when school started, according to the New York Post.

“You hear a loud bang, bang, bang on your door or your window. And you open the door and you see kids running away and jumping in a car and driving off,” the Florida homeowner, identified only as Kevin, told WINK News.

Kevin’s family lived in distress for many nights, thinking that individuals were trying to break into their home.

The family’s own surveillance camera captured several of the incidents. One clip showed a masked teen knocking on the door and then running away, while another video showed a teen kicking the door before fleeing.

“They’re showing up on our property with ski masks. They’re disguising themselves. They’re banging on the door. It’s close to midnight, on the weekends or during the week now because school’s out. It’s very concerning,” Kevin said.

Other homes were also subjected to this harassment over the past year, but Kevin’s house was targeted the most, according to the newspaper.

David Thomas, a forensic studies professor at Florida Gulf Coast University, warned that the TikTok challenge could take a dangerous turn. Homeowners are entitled to defend their properties and families, and may use lethal force, he noted.

“Is the TikTok challenge worth your life? I guess that’s probably the best way to look at it,” he told WINK News in June.

“If I’m knocking on the door and running or ringing a doorbell and running like, you know, we did as kids, that’s one thing,” Thomas said.

“But now if I’m putting my foot to that door, and I’m trying to come in and if you have a .. camera ... that records, you literally can see the action," which could trigger a dangerous reaction, he warned.

Kevin also warned early this summer that “somebody potentially could get hurt" carrying out what's supposed to be a TikTok stunt.

A number of TikTok challenges over the past several years have resulted in deaths or injuries among minors, including the controversial “blackout challenge” — also known as the choking game — that killed at least 15 children who tried it.