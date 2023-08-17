Masked Man Flashes Gun, Steals $300 From Waffle House Register After Ordering a Drink

Georgia deputies are searching for a masked man who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars from a Waffle House cash register after ordering a drink.

On the morning of Aug. 7, an armed suspect entered a Waffle House in Coweta County, Georgia. According to local station WSB-TV, he approached a worker to order a drink. As the order was being rung up, he seized approximately $300 in cash when the register opened.

The man was spotted with a gun visibly holstered at his waist.

Investigators believe the same individual may have carried out a similar theft at another Waffle House in Union City, Georgia, roughly 20 miles away, earlier that day.

The investigation is still underway.