Maryland School District Rejects Moms for Liberty Effort to Ban Pride Flags

A local board of education in Maryland narrowly voted to reject a proposed ban on “non-government” flags on school campuses Wednesday, allowing Pride flags, Black Lives Matter flags, sports flags and other non-government flags to be hung in classrooms.
The Anne Arundel County Board of Education debated the topic for two hours on Wednesday night before voting 4-3 against the proposed policy, with one board member abstaining, WBAL reported.
I have expressed my view that we must trust our teachers to determine what is best for their students, which may include displaying images which they believe will best enable those in their classes to feel a true sense of belonging and even safety," Joanna Bache, the board's president, said at the meeting, per WBAL.
Supporters of the policy included the local chapter of Moms for Liberty, a far-right extremist group, the Washington Blade reported.
On the morning prior to the vote, opposing groups demonstrated in front of the Anne Arundel County School system headquarters, with one side waving the American flag, and the other waving Pride flags and flags for other countries.
"I have a good personal experience because I am a queer student in Anne Arundel County, and there are many things about my school that I just couldn't imagine if there weren't flags up — like at my cultural fair at my school — representing all of the cultures of students at my school," a Crofton High School student said at the meeting.
Supporters of the flag-banning policy said the flags would not cultivate a welcoming environment.
"Not only is it a distraction in classrooms, but it is used against other children in a negative way, and other teachers in a negative way when it's displayed in these classrooms,” Kerry Gillespie, a school district parent, said at the meeting, per WBAL.
