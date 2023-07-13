Maryland School District Rejects Moms for Liberty Effort to Ban Pride Flags - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Maryland School District Rejects Moms for Liberty Effort to Ban Pride Flags

The board voted 4-3 to reject the proposed ban

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A county school board voted 4-3 to reject a proposal that would have banned Pride flags and any non-government flags from being on school campuses.Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

A local board of education in Maryland narrowly voted to reject a proposed ban on “non-government” flags on school campuses Wednesday, allowing Pride flags, Black Lives Matter flags, sports flags and other non-government flags to be hung in classrooms.

The Anne Arundel County Board of Education debated the topic for two hours on Wednesday night before voting 4-3 against the proposed policy, with one board member abstaining, WBAL reported.

I have expressed my view that we must trust our teachers to determine what is best for their students, which may include displaying images which they believe will best enable those in their classes to feel a true sense of belonging and even safety," Joanna Bache, the board's president, said at the meeting, per WBAL.

Supporters of the policy included the local chapter of Moms for Liberty, a far-right extremist group, the Washington Blade reported.

Read More

On the morning prior to the vote, opposing groups demonstrated in front of the Anne Arundel County School system headquarters, with one side waving the American flag, and the other waving Pride flags and flags for other countries.

"I have a good personal experience because I am a queer student in Anne Arundel County, and there are many things about my school that I just couldn't imagine if there weren't flags up — like at my cultural fair at my school — representing all of the cultures of students at my school," a Crofton High School student said at the meeting.

Supporters of the flag-banning policy said the flags would not cultivate a welcoming environment.

 "Not only is it a distraction in classrooms, but it is used against other children in a negative way, and other teachers in a negative way when it's displayed in these classrooms,” Kerry Gillespie, a school district parent, said at the meeting, per WBAL.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.