Maryland Moms Defiantly Hike Trail Where Mother of 5 Was Killed: ‘We Don’t Put Up With Crime in Our Community’

Families in Bel Air, Maryland are banding together this week to walk the Ma & Pa Trail after 37-year-old Rachel Morin was found dead along a pathway there Sunday afternoon, Baltimore's WBAL-TV reported.
A Harford County councilwoman, Jessica Boyle-Tsottles, organized the walk to show solidarity with Morin's family and to show that the community wouldn't give in to fears over a potential killer preying on the community.
"We stand strong and we are united. We don't put up with crime in our community," Boyle-Tsottles said.
Dozens of community members attended the event, which was initially announced as a walk for women but also attracted men and children who wanted to share their support.
Morin's family members chose not to be involved in the walk, and her sister, Rebekah, wrote on Facebook that they had not given their permission to associate her name with the event, according to WMAR-TV.
"I had absolutely no intentions of upsetting the family or anyone that's involved in this terrible tragedy," Boyle-Tsottles said.
Boyle-Tsottles suggested that the event would raise awareness for the tragedy and could help residents piece together new clues by sharing their ideas with each other.
"Such a heinous act, you know, and it shouldn't go unnoticed," she added.
Morin disappeared after allegedly telling her boyfriend she was going for a jog at around 6 p.m. Saturday evening. Her body was discovered by a volunteer the following afternoon. She leaves behind five children.
Authorities have not yet named a suspect in the suspected murder and have said they cannot yet rule out that the incident was a random attack.
- Mom of Woman Found Dead Near Maryland Hiking Trail Pleads for Compassion: ‘We Are Grieving’
- Sheriff’s Office Refutes Man’s Claim He Found Missing Maryland Mom’s Body on Hiking Trail
- 5-Month-Old Niece of Mom Found Dead on Hiking Trail Had Died of SIDS Days Before
- Sheriff Says Man Who Claimed He Found Missing Mom’s Body on Maryland Hiking Trail ‘Has no First-Hand Knowledge of the Crime Scene’
- Detectives Investigating Maryland Hiker’s Murder Track Down 5 Witnesses Who May Have Seen Her on Trail
- Killing of Mother of 5 on Popular Hiking Trail Could Be ‘Random’ Attack, Sheriff Warns
