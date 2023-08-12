Maryland Mom Rachel Morin Was On Multiple Dating Apps Before She Was Found Murdered on Hiking Trail: Report
Morin had gone public about her relationship with Richard Tobin the week of her disappearance
Rachel Morin, the mother of five who was found dead in a tunnel in Maryland last weekend after a hike, was reportedly on multiple dating apps before she disappeared.
Morin, 37, stopped at a tanning salon on the day of her death, a source “close to the salon” told the New York Post.
Morin was a regular at that particular salon and was there for her daily spray tan the day she was killed, the Post reported.
All of the employees there “knew her,” according to the Post, which added that Morin’s late mother had told staff her daughter was on “multiple dating sites” before she died.
Morin had gone public with her relationship with Richard Tobin the same week she went missing.
Tobin, who helped raise the alarm about his new girlfriend's disappearance, is said to be one of the last people to see her alive, the Post reports. It noted that police have not named Tobin as a suspect.
Morin and Tobin reportedly met up the afternoon she went missing Aug. 5.
Tobin said in a now-deleted Facebook post that they went to the gym, a Planet Fitness, together that day. However, the newspaper reported that employees were unable to confirm that the couple had visited the gym on that Saturday, August 5.
Tanning salon employees did say, however, that Morin told them that day she was heading to the gym after her spray tan.
Tobin allegedly posted on social media that he had dropped Morin off at her place at 5 p.m. the day she went missing — but has since made his social media pages private.
Morin then reportedly went to a hiking trail where she was last spotted sometime between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Less than 24 hours later, Morin was found dead.
Local authorities have said that Morin’s death does not appear “accidental.” Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler has said Morin’s death “is foul play on the part of another.”
Gahler also told WBAL-TV that, due to an absence of an arrested suspect in the case of Morin’s murder, there could potentially be an ongoing threat to the community.
Morin’s injuries are inconsistent with self-harm, Gahler added according to the Baltimore Banner.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist Morin's family with funeral costs.
