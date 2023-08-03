Maryland Mayor Who Suddenly Resigned in February Pleads Guilty to Child Porn Charges - The Messenger
Maryland Mayor Who Suddenly Resigned in February Pleads Guilty to Child Porn Charges

Patrick Wojahn will spend 30 years in prison on dozens of charges

Luke Funk
The former mayor of College Park, Maryland, the home of the University of Maryland's flagship campus, has pleaded guilty to dozens of child pornography charges and now faces decades behind bars.

Patrick Wojahn will spend 30 years in prison after a judge reduced a 150-year sentence in the case as part of the plea.

In February, the Prince George’s County Police Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography had been distributed by someone in the county.

An investigation led to police to Wojahn.

Wojahn pled guilty to 60 counts of distribution of child pornography, 40 counts of possession of child pornography, and 40 counts of possession of child pornography with the intent to distribute.

“This is a horrific case,” said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.  “Our children are both precious and vulnerable, deserving of the utmost protection.”

Patrick Wojahn pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.
Patrick Wojahn pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.Prince George’s County Police Department

Wojahn had been mayor of College Park since 2015 before being arrested.

He resigned suddenly from his position shortly before his arrest, saying he was “stepping away to deal with my own mental health.”

Prior to being mayor, Wojahn served on the College Park city council. He will be sentenced on Nov. 20th.

