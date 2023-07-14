Maryland Man Wins Five Lottery Jackpots in Three Months

TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’
A Maryland man has hit a lucky streak, winning his fifth lottery prize in three months and totaling a quarter of a million dollars.
The Maryland Lottery revealed that the 43-year-old man from Silver Spring first visited Lottery headquarters in Baltimore in May to claim $200,000. He used four identical tickets, all with the same numbers, which he had purchased for the Pick 5 drawing.
This same man returned this week to collect $50,000 on another Pick 5 lottery ticket, using the numbers 9-8-5-5-7.
All of his tickets were purchased at the same convenience store, according to lottery officials.
The lucky winner informed lottery officials that he has no specific plans for his fifth prize but does intend to continue playing Pick 5.
